Newly imported cars awaiting clearance at a yard at the Port of Mombasa (Image: Files)

Newly imported cars awaiting clearance at a yard at the Port of Mombasa (Image: Files)

How to import a car into Kenya: A step-by-step guide 2026

Importing a car into Kenya can seem overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers. From choosing the right vehicle to clearing it at the Port of Mombasa and registering it with NTSA, here's a simple step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process with confidence.

Many Kenyans assume importing a car is a complicated process that can only be handled by brokers or import agents.

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In reality, you can import a vehicle yourself. With the right information and proper documentation, the process is more straightforward than most people think.

Here's how it works.

A Jeep Cherokee modified for 4x4 off-roading events (Image: Files)

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Step 1: Choose the right car

Before making any payments, ensure the vehicle meets Kenya's import requirements.

The car must:

Be less than eight years old from the year of first registration.

Be right-hand drive (RHD).

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Meet Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) requirements.

It's also advisable to check the vehicle's mileage, accident history and service records before committing to a purchase.

Step 2: Buy from a reputable dealer

Purchase your vehicle from a trusted exporter, auction house or licensed dealership.

Ask for key documents, including:

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Commercial Invoice.

Export Certificate or Deregistration Certificate.

Vehicle details, including chassis and engine numbers.

If using an import agent, ensure they're credible and provide a clear breakdown of all costs before payment.

Step 3: Arrange inspection

Before the vehicle is shipped, it must undergo a pre-export roadworthiness inspection by a KEBS-approved inspection company.

The inspection confirms that the vehicle complies with Kenya's safety and quality standards and qualifies for import.

Without this certificate, the vehicle may not be cleared once it arrives in Kenya.

Step 4: Ship the vehicle to Kenya

Once the inspection is complete, the vehicle is shipped - usually to the Port of Mombasa.

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Shipping typically takes:

Around 4 to 6 weeks from Japan.

Longer from Europe or other regions, depending on the shipping route.

Your shipping company will issue a Bill of Lading, one of the key documents required during customs clearance.

Step 5: Pay import taxes and duties

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When the vehicle arrives in Kenya, taxes and statutory charges become payable.

These may include:

Import Duty.

Excise Duty.

Value Added Tax (VAT).

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Import Declaration Fee (IDF).

Railway Development Levy (RDL).

The taxes are calculated using the vehicle's customs value in line with KRA regulations.

An heavily modified Landcruiser turned into an unstoppable 4x4 amphibious at an off-road event at Charanna Farm in meru County in April 2026 (Image: Files)

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Step 6: Clear the vehicle

Most importers appoint a licensed clearing agent to process customs documentation and facilitate the vehicle's release from the port.

The agent submits the required documents, pays the applicable duties and completes customs procedures on your behalf.

Step 7: Register the vehicle

After customs clearance, the vehicle is registered through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

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Once registration is complete, you'll receive:

A Kenyan registration number.

Number plates.

A digital logbook issued through the NTSA system.

At this point, the vehicle is legally recognised for use on Kenyan roads.

Step 8: Insure and hit the road

Before driving, you'll need valid motor vehicle insurance.

Most motorists start with third-party cover, although comprehensive insurance offers wider protection against theft, accidents and other risks.

You'll also need to ensure the vehicle remains compliant with any inspection or licensing requirements that apply after registration.

A little planning goes a long way

Importing a car into Kenya is a process, but it doesn't have to be a complicated one.

Understanding each step - from selecting the right vehicle to clearing customs and registering with NTSA - can help you avoid costly mistakes and unexpected delays.