5 cars to watch in Kenya's car market in 2026

As Kenya's vehicle market continues to evolve, buyers are increasingly prioritising fuel efficiency, reliability and value for money when choosing their next car.

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According to AutoConnect host Eric Wakabi, several models are emerging as strong contenders in 2026, thanks to improvements in hybrid technology, better fuel economy and changing consumer preferences.

In a recent review, Wakabi highlighted five vehicles that he believes are worth watching in Kenya's market this year.

1. Nissan Note E13

Topping the list is the third-generation Nissan Note E13, which Wakabi says improves significantly on its predecessor in terms of design, cabin space and fuel economy.

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Unlike earlier versions, the E13 is available exclusively with Nissan's e-Power technology, a system that uses a petrol engine to generate electricity while the wheels are driven entirely by an electric motor.

"The E13 is more spacious and delivers even better fuel economy compared to the E12 e-Power," Wakabi noted.

The vehicle is available in several trims, including premium variants such as the Aura and crossover versions. Entry-level models are currently selling for around Sh1.7 million, while higher-end variants can exceed Sh2 million.

2. Honda Fit Hybrid (Fourth Generation)

Wakabi also singled out the fourth-generation Honda Fit Hybrid, which entered production in 2020.

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The model addresses one of the major concerns associated with the previous-generation Fit Hybrid: transmission reliability.

fourth-generation Honda Fit Hybrid

According to Wakabi, Honda replaced the dual-clutch transmission used in the third-generation Fit Hybrid with an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT), a system he says is more reliable and better suited to hybrid applications.

The vehicle is capable of delivering fuel consumption of more than 20 kilometres per litre while offering improved dependability.

Prices for the 2020 Honda Fit Hybrid are expected to range between Sh1.65 million and Sh1.7 million.

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3. Nissan Kicks e-Power

The Nissan Kicks e-Power was identified as a potential challenger to the highly popular Honda Vezel Hybrid.

While the Vezel has gained a strong following among Kenyan motorists because of its combination of fuel economy and crossover practicality, rising prices have pushed some variants close to the Sh3 million mark.

Wakabi believes the Kicks e-Power offers a compelling alternative.

The crossover delivers similar fuel-saving benefits, practical interior space and ground clearance suitable for Kenyan roads, while generally costing less than a comparable Honda Vezel.

Nissan Kicks e-Power

Prices for the Nissan Kicks e-Power start at approximately Sh2.6 million, though direct importation could lower the cost to around Sh2.4 million.

4. Subaru Outback BT

For Subaru enthusiasts, Wakabi highlighted the sixth-generation Subaru Outback BT as a model worth considering.

He noted that the BT is significant because it is the last wagon-based Outback before Subaru transitions to a more SUV-oriented design with the newer generation.

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However, buyers should pay attention to engine options depending on the source market.

Subaru Outback BT

Japanese imports are equipped with Subaru's 1.8-litre turbocharged CB18 engine, producing approximately 174 horsepower.

Those seeking more performance may opt for units sourced from South Africa, where some models are available with a more powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged engine capable of producing up to 260 horsepower.

Meanwhile, vehicles sold through Subaru Kenya are offered with the tropicalised 2.5-litre FB25 engine, which generates around 182 horsepower.

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5. Mazda CX-30

Completing the list is the Mazda CX-30, a compact crossover positioned between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5.

Built on the same platform as the Mazda3, the CX-30 offers buyers a balance between practicality and manageable size.

The model is available with several petrol engine options, including 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre variants, as well as a 1.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

Mazda CX-30

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According to Wakabi, the CX-30 could attract motorists who find the CX-5 too large but consider the CX-3 too cramped.

Its pricing is broadly comparable to that of the Honda Vezel, potentially setting up increased competition in Kenya's compact crossover segment.

A common trend among the vehicles highlighted by Wakabi is the growing influence of fuel-efficient technologies such as hybrids and Nissan's e-Power system.

With fuel costs remaining a key concern for motorists, hybrid hatchbacks and crossover SUVs are expected to remain among the most sought-after vehicles in Kenya throughout 2026.