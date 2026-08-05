Who is Ruth Kulundu and why has IEBC picked as acting CEO

Ethekon urged all employees to support her during the transition to ensure that the commission’s operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Ruth Kulundu as its acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, placing her at the centre of Kenya’s electoral administration at a time when preparations for the 2027 General Election are beginning to intensify.

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Her appointment took effect on August 5, 2026, following the expiry of Moses Ledama Sunkuli’s six-month acting tenure.

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon announced the changes in an internal memo circulated to staff, noting that Kulundu will serve for two months or until a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary is recruited and appointed.

An insider trusted with continuity

Although the commission has not released a detailed public profile alongside the announcement, Kulundu is understood to be a senior official within the IEBC secretariat.

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That makes her an insider who is already familiar with the commission’s internal systems, staff structures, and ongoing election-related programmes.

In periods of institutional transition, organisations often prefer experienced internal officers who can keep operations running without the delays that come with bringing in someone entirely new.

By selecting Kulundu, the IEBC appears to be prioritising continuity as it conducts the search for a permanent CEO.

Ethekon urged all employees to support her during the transition to ensure that the commission’s operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently.

Ruth Kulundu

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Why the timing matters

Kulundu assumes office at a particularly sensitive moment for the electoral agency.

The IEBC is in the process of recruiting a substantive Commission Secretary and CEO, a position that plays a central role in coordinating the commission’s administrative and operational functions.

The appointment also comes as political activity around the 2027 General Election is expected to increase.

Although the election is still more than a year away, key preparatory activities such as voter registration planning, procurement processes, staff coordination, and stakeholder engagement require early administrative stability.

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Frequent leadership changes in election management bodies often attract public scrutiny, especially in countries where electoral credibility is a major national concern.

The commission’s decision to hand the role to an existing senior officer may therefore be aimed at minimising disruption while the recruitment process continues.

The transition from Sunkuli

Kulundu takes over from Moses Ledama Sunkuli, who had been serving in the acting capacity since earlier this year after the departure of former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan.

His six-month tenure formally ended on August 4, paving the way for the new acting appointment.

In the memo announcing the changes, the IEBC chairperson thanked Sunkuli for his service during the transitional period.

The sequence of changes, from Marjan’s exit to Sunkuli’s acting tenure and now Kulundu’s appointment, highlights the importance of maintaining leadership continuity within the commission’s secretariat as recruitment for a permanent office holder proceeds.

The challenges ahead

Even though her tenure is expected to be temporary, Kulundu inherits several immediate challenges.

They include maintaining administrative stability during the recruitment of a substantive CEO, ensuring ongoing electoral preparations remain on schedule, coordinating staff and departmental operations during the transition, and sustaining public confidence in the commission’s ability to manage its mandate effectively.

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Ruth Kulundu

For many Kenyans, the immediate question is not only who Ruth Kulundu is, but also whether her appointment will help provide the stability the IEBC needs as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.