From auditor to IEBC boss - The rise & exit of Marjan Hussein Marjan

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan has officially stepped down from his role, marking the end of a significant chapter in Kenya’s electoral management leadership.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, through a public notice issued by the Commission.

The Commission confirmed the development, stating that the decision followed a mutual agreement to terminate his services.

Early life

Born in 1979, Marjan Hussein Marjan built his academic and professional foundation in finance and strategic management.

He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree before advancing his studies with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management.

His educational background strongly shaped his career direction, particularly in financial oversight, auditing, and institutional governance.

Marjan also earned several professional certifications that strengthened his reputation as a governance and compliance expert.

IEBC acting CEO Marjan Hussein

These include Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K), Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Control Self-Assessment specialist (CCSA), and Certified Quality Assessor (CQA).

Hussein Marjan's career

Before joining public service, Marjan spent more than 20 years at Telkom Kenya. During his tenure at the telecommunications company, he rose through the ranks to serve as Head of Internal Audit, Investigation, and Quality.

Marjan joined the IEBC in March 2015 as Deputy Commission Secretary responsible for Support Services.

His role later expanded when he became the Commission’s Lead Coordinator, overseeing operational and administrative functions.

Following the departure of former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba in 2017, Marjan stepped in as Acting CEO in September of the same year.

He held the acting position for nearly five years, providing administrative continuity during a period of institutional transition.

In March 2022, Marjan was confirmed as the substantive CEO after emerging as the top candidate among five finalists.

IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan

Milestones

During his leadership, Marjan headed the IEBC Secretariat, the administrative arm tasked with managing the daily operations of the electoral commission.

The Secretariat oversees nine directorates and 17 departments responsible for implementing electoral programmes and logistical planning.

One of Marjan’s most notable achievements was supervising preparations and operations for Kenya’s 2022 General Election.

Additionally, Marjan oversaw two general elections whose outcomes were contested but eventually settled by Kenya’s apex courts.

His tenure therefore coincided with significant legal and political scrutiny, testing the resilience and preparedness of the Commission.

Controversies

Like many leaders in electoral management, Marjan’s tenure was not without challenges.

The elections conducted during his leadership attracted petitions and legal disputes, with the Supreme Court playing a central role in resolving electoral outcomes.

File image of a podium by the IEBC in readiness for a presser at Bomas of Kenya

While court rulings provided constitutional clarity, they also placed the Commission under intense public and political examination.

Critics occasionally questioned IEBC’s preparedness and operational efficiency during election cycles, concerns that often extended to the Secretariat leadership.

