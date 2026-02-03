What Zander Adika learned on Hollywood sets & brought back home

Adika landed his Hollywood roles while working in Cape Town, a hub increasingly favoured by international productions.

As African actors continue to find space on global productions, the experience of working on Hollywood sets is shaping not just individual careers, but the wider film and television industry back home.

For Kenyan actor Zander Adika, whose credits include The Woman King and Apple TV’s Invasion, stepping onto international sets offered lessons that extended far beyond performance.

Now starring in Reuben Odanga’s telenovela Lazizi on Maisha Magic Plus, Adika is part of a growing group of African performers translating global exposure into local impact.

Experiencing Hollywood scale firsthand



He describes the experience as transformative.

Being on those sets was a completely different experience from anything I had done before. Everything was bigger, the setups, the shots, the scale of the sets.

From the moment he arrived on set, the difference was unmistakable. Large crews, tightly scheduled shoots and highly specialised departments created an environment where precision was non-negotiable.

You could feel the weight of world-class production the moment you stepped on set.

Discipline, structure and professional standards

Beyond the spectacle, Adika says the most valuable lessons were rooted in discipline and professionalism.

Hollywood sets, he notes, run like finely tuned machines where every department understands its role and timing is sacred.

“What made it truly empowering was witnessing how people operate at the highest level of the industry,” he explains.

Observing seasoned professionals at work reinforced the importance of preparation, respect for process and consistency. For Adika, it was a reassurance that excellence is not accidental, it is built deliberately.

Confidence and belonging on global stages

Working alongside international cast and crew also reshaped Adika’s perception of where African actors belong in the global industry.

“Seeing Hollywood professionals at work was incredibly inspiring. It reassured me that this level of excellence is achievable and that I belonged in that space,” he says.

That sense of belonging is critical for African performers navigating international spaces where representation has historically been limited.

For Adika, the experience helped silence doubts and replace them with confidence rooted in competence.

Bringing global lessons back home

While Hollywood productions offered scale and structure, Adika is quick to note that the lessons learned are just as valuable on African sets.

On Lazizi, his first telenovela, he has applied the same discipline, collaboration and respect for process.

“Those productions pushed me, inspired me, and played a huge role in shaping my journey as an actor,” he reflects.

The ability to adapt, work efficiently within large ensembles and maintain consistency across long shooting schedules has proven especially useful in the demanding world of serial television.

A two-way exchange of talent and skill

As more African actors cross into global productions, the exchange is becoming increasingly two-way.

Hollywood offers exposure, scale and systems, while African industries provide rich stories, resilience and creative adaptability.