How Kenyans really feel about the Nyota Fund, according to a new survey

A recent national survey by Infotrak Research & Consulting has revealed that most Kenyans are aware of the Nyota Fund, a government initiative aimed at supporting youth entrepreneurship, though questions linger over the program’s transparency and fairness.

The Nyota Fund provides young people with startup capital, training, and mentorship to help them launch and grow small businesses.

It targets unemployed youth, those with innovative business ideas, and other marginalised groups such as persons with disabilities, with the goal of boosting youth participation in the economy, reducing unemployment, and promoting financial inclusion.

The poll, conducted on January 24, 2026, sampled 800 adults across all 47 counties to gauge public perception of the fund.

According to the survey, 78% of Kenyans are familiar with the Nyota Fund. Regional differences were notable, with the Eastern region recording the highest awareness at 88%, followed by the Coast at 85%, while Western Kenya reported the lowest at 69%.

Age also played a role, with 85% of 18- to 25-year-olds and 82% of 26- to 35-year-olds aware of the fund, compared to only 56% among those aged 46 and above.

Despite widespread awareness, active engagement remains limited. Of those familiar with the fund, just 36% reported that they or someone close to them had participated, while 11% said they had applied but were not selected.

When asked about the fund’s objectives, 65% of respondents highlighted grants for starting businesses as the primary focus.

Training and mentorship were cited by 19%, while only 4% pointed to savings and financial inclusion.

The public also weighed in on who should benefit most: unemployed youth topped the list at 44%, followed by young people with business ideas regardless of educational background at 26%, and persons with disabilities at 19%.

President William Ruto interacting with a NYOTA program beneficiary

However, public confidence in the selection process appears mixed. Only a quarter of respondents described the application and selection process as “very transparent,” while 32% rated it “somewhat transparent” and 31% deemed it “not transparent.”

Views on eligibility criteria were nearly split, with 44% saying they are fair, 46% labeling them unfair, and 10% unsure.

On a positive note, 57% of those surveyed said in-person verification measures successfully prevent fraud without creating unnecessary obstacles.

