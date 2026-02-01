Gachagua, Kalonzo & Matiang'i lead opposition in renewed onslaught in Mt. Kenya

Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Mt. Kenya Central Gitugi Church

Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Mt. Kenya Central Gitugi Church

Heavy deployment of police officers was reported in the area, with police officers lining up the streets and ready to intervene.

United opposition luminaries camped in Mount Kenya region on Sunday, attending a Sunday service at ACK Diocese of Mt. Kenya Central Gitugi Church, Mathioya Constituency in Murang'a County before traversing the region in series of rallies.

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party) Martha Karua (People's Liberation Party) Rigathi Gachagua (Democracy for the Citizens Party) Fred Matiang'i (Jubilee Party), Justin Muturi (Democratic Party) and Eugene Wamalwa of Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya went full throttle, blasting President William Ruto and his administration while also revisiting the events of lastr Sunday.

Unlike last Sunday, worship continued in peace with the opposition politicians addressing the congregation.

They bashed the Kenya Kwanza administration, emphasising their resolve to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

On his part, Justin Muturi castigated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for not fighting for the DP slot at a time when consultations are going on with Orange Democratic Movement party making tghey intention to have the seat allovcated to the party in its engagements with president Ruto.

Rigathi Gachagua addressing the congregation during a church service at ACK Diocese of Mt. Kenya Central Gitugi Church

The team traversed the region, heading to Othaya where disturbing scenes unfolded last weekend with Rigathi Gachagua alleging a plot to eliminate him.

What opposition luminaries said

Wamalwa shared that their return to the region was intentional to stand together with Gachagua.

He vowed that the opposition will henceforth stand together.

Martha Karua called for unity, appealing for the opostion to stand united all the way to the end and snatch victory.

He cautioned President Ruto that he may have another date at The Hegua, adding that the oppostion is already gathering evidence and any moneky-business in the 2027 election will not be tolerated.

Opposition confirm stand on unity

On his part Fred Matiang'i moted that it does not really matter who flies the opostion flag as long as President Ruto is sent home.

He criticised the government for the current mess in education and healthcare amid reports of massive corruption.

Matiang'i promised to fix the mess in healthcare and reinstate programmes such as Linda Mama.

He promised to ensure that education is free up to the University level, assuring the congregation that the united opposition will restore order upon sending the current regime home.

Kalonzo tore into Ruto's record, referencing the challenges faced by parents in taking their children to school.