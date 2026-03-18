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Wahu Kagwi honoured with ONErpm music excellence award after 20 years in music
Few artists manage to stay relevant across decades, yet Wahu Kagwi has done precisely that. From dominating early 2000s Kenyan pop charts to carving a respected place in gospel music, Wahu’s career exemplifies adaptability, resilience, and an instinct for evolution.
Her efforts were formally recognised at an intimate brunch hosted by ONErpm Kenya, where she received the Music Excellence Award.
The gathering, held in honour of International Women’s Month, brought together 30 women involved in various facets of the music industry, artists, managers, legal experts, and cultural influencers highlighting not only Wahu’s personal achievements but also her wider impact on the sector.
From hit singles to meaningful messages
Wahu first made waves with hits like 'Sitishiki' and 'Liar', followed by the iconic 'Sweet Love', which earned her the Best Female Artist title at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008.
These songs defined an era in Kenyan pop, blending catchy melodies with relatable storytelling.
Yet, Wahu did not remain anchored to past successes. Her shift to gospel music, marked by tracks such as 'Sifa' and 'My Everything', demonstrated both personal and artistic growth.
The transition, which can often alienate long-time fans, instead solidified her relevance, proving that reinvention can be a powerful tool for longevity.
Navigating an ever-changing industry
Over the past two decades, the Kenyan music scene has transformed dramatically, from CD sales and radio airplay to digital streaming and social media virality.
Many artists struggled to keep up, but Wahu’s ability to adapt has set her apart. She has remained visible not only through her music but also as a mentor, cultural influencer, and advocate for sustainable careers in the industry.
Her journey underscores a broader lesson: lasting success requires more than talent; it demands strategic evolution and engagement with both audiences and industry structures.
Influence beyond the stage
The brunch itself reflected Wahu’s influence beyond performance. The gathering included industry leaders such as Chiki Kuruka and Liz Lenjo, and discussions centred on mentorship, career sustainability, and women’s roles in shaping music culture.
As Bilha Ngaruiya put it:
We don’t have enough spaces where women in our industry can simply exist, connect, and be heard without external pressures… it’s becoming even more important for us to build intentional communities that support, uplift, and champion women at every level.
Awards often celebrate past achievements, but Wahu’s story suggests that true excellence lies in evolution. It’s about building a legacy while continuing to innovate, influence, and inspire.
Two decades in, Wahu Kagwi remains more than a familiar name she is a blueprint for artists seeking not just fame, but enduring impact.
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