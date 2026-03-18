The long road to acting dream, actor Michael Saruni’s breakthrough in 'Mizani'

Audiences last saw Saruni in 'The Chocolate Empire', a project he describes as a defining moment in his career.

For over a decade, Michael Saruni has been a familiar yet understated presence on Kenyan screens, steadily building his craft across a range of roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, with his first-ever lead role in Mizani, the actor is finally stepping into the spotlight, marking a significant turning point in a career defined by patience and persistence.

Saruni’s journey has not been one of overnight success. Having started acting at just 17, he quickly realised that talent alone would not sustain him.

“After a while, I realised I needed to figure life out. There’s life on set and then there’s real life. If you don’t balance the two, you lose one,” he reflects.

That realisation led him to take a step back from acting and return to school, prioritising stability at a time when the industry offered little financial security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From supporting roles to centre stage

Audiences last saw Saruni in The Chocolate Empire, his first Showmax Original, a project he describes as a defining moment in his career.

“Just being on that platform was an honour. Knowing that people across Africa and beyond could see my work? That was huge for me,” he says.

While the role expanded his reach, it is ‘Mizani’ that has handed him the responsibility and pressure of carrying a story as the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Saruni, the opportunity is not lost on him. “Now I am coming back and playing the lead role. I’m just humbled. Opportunities like this don’t come easy,” he admits.

His portrayal of Suleiman, a struggling single father, demanded both emotional depth and authenticity qualities Saruni drew from his own life experiences.

Craft, timing and a bit of fate

Working with director Daudi Anguka was, in many ways, a full-circle moment. Saruni reveals that he had long admired Anguka’s work and had even considered reaching out for opportunities on the Coast. That call, however, never happened.

“Funny enough, there was a time I even asked for his number so I could call and ask if he had any Coast gigs but I never made that call. Months later, I was shooting Mizani in Mombasa. God works in interesting ways,” he says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond coincidence, the collaboration reflects Saruni’s belief in supporting emerging creatives within the industry.

He saw the project not just as a role, but as a chance to contribute meaningfully to a story rooted in a region he knows well, having been raised at the Coast.

Building towards more than acting

As Saruni steps into leading-man territory, his ambitions extend beyond performing. He is increasingly vocal about the need for Kenyan actors to take ownership of their craft by producing their own content.

“The future is in actors producing their own stories. Audiences follow people,” he notes, pointing to the global trend where star power often drives viewership.

For him, building a recognisable presence is part of a larger strategy not just for personal growth, but for the sustainability of the industry.