Burial plans announced for veteran Radio Jambo commentator Diblo Kaberia

Friends, colleagues and members of the public are invited to attend and celebrate the life of a man whose voice became closely associated with football broadcasts in Kenya.

The passing of celebrated sports commentator Paul Kimani Kaberia, popularly known as Diblo ‘El Mago’, continues to leave a deep sense of loss across Kenya's sports and media circles.

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The longtime radio personality died on Sunday, May 24, after a short illness, bringing an end to a career that spanned decades in football and sports broadcasting.

As tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, friends and fans, details surrounding his final journey have now been made public.

Family announces burial arrangements

Radio personality Ghost Mulee shared details of the burial arrangements through an emotional message addressed to family and friends.

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According to the announcement, Diblo will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Kangeta, Meru County.

The requiem mass and burial activities are expected to take place at Njia Primary School grounds, a location situated a short distance from the family home.

The announcement invited relatives, friends, colleagues and members of the public to attend and celebrate the life of a man whose voice became closely associated with football broadcasts in Kenya.

The late Radio Jambo sports Presenter Diblo Kaberia

The message also carried a deeply personal tribute describing the late commentator as a confidant, brother, best friend and colleague, reflecting the close relationships he built throughout his career.

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Tributes continue from colleagues in the media industry

Since news of his passing emerged, many media personalities have shared memories of their interactions with Diblo, speaking about his talent and influence in sports broadcasting.

Veteran sports journalist Carol Radull recalled first meeting Diblo around 2008 when she served as a programme controller at Radio Jambo.

She remembered immediately recognising his talent after a brief audition, saying it took only a few minutes to see that he possessed qualities that would make him one of the country's outstanding football commentators.

Her tribute joins many others that have highlighted his ability to command attention behind the microphone and connect with listeners through his distinctive delivery.

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A voice that became part of Kenyan football culture

Within Radio Jambo and the wider football community, Diblo built a reputation for his vibrant style and deep understanding of the game.

The late Radio Jambo sports Presenter Diblo Kaberia

Colleagues at Radio Africa Group described him as one of the most recognisable sports voices in local radio, noting that his passion for football and engaging analysis earned him a loyal audience across the country.

His contribution stretched beyond simply announcing scores or discussing matches. Many listeners associated him with memorable football moments and the excitement he brought to radio broadcasts over the years.

From football grounds to the radio booth

Long before becoming a recognised media figure, Diblo's connection with football started at an early age.

He developed an interest in commentary while still in primary school and also spent years actively involved in the sport itself.