Triply partners with Choice Microfinance Bank to expand access for travel businesses

Peter Wachira, CEO & Co-Founder of Triply, and Patrick Russell, CCO of Choice Bank, during the official signing of the Triply x Choice Bank partnership agreement.2

Peter Wachira, CEO & Co-Founder of Triply, and Patrick Russell, CCO of Choice Bank, during the official signing of the Triply x Choice Bank partnership agreement.2

The partnership reinforces Triply’s position as a trusted operating and financial infrastructure platform for travel businesses.

Triply has entered into a strategic partnership with Choice Microfinance Bank to expand access to banking services, financial products, and payment infrastructure for travel businesses in Kenya and across emerging markets.

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Travel businesses are an important part of the economy. They enable tourism, business travel, cross-border commerce, employment, and local enterprise growth.

Yet despite handling high- value customer payments, supplier settlements, installment collections, foreign exchange needs, and international transactions, many travel businesses have historically been underserved by traditional financial institutions.

This partnership brings together Triply’s trusted travel operating system and Choice Microfinance Bank’s banking capabilities to give travel businesses stronger access to financial infrastructure designed around the realities of how they operate.

Through the partnership, travel businesses using Triply will be able to access banking services and products that support customer collections, payment visibility, reconciliation, supplier payments, and future financial services tailored to the travel sector.

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“Travel businesses have been overlooked for too long by traditional financial institutions, despite managing complex, high-value, and time-sensitive financial flows every day,” said Peter Wachira, Co-founder and CEO of Triply.

“Our partnership with Choice Microfinance Bank strengthens our commitment to giving these businesses the infrastructure, banking access, and financial tools they need to operate with confidence, serve customers professionally, and compete globally.”

The partnership reinforces Triply’s position as a trusted operating and financial infrastructure platform for travel businesses.

It also represents an important step toward building a stronger financial ecosystem for the travel industry, where agencies can access relevant banking products, manage payments more efficiently, and grow on top of reliable financial rails.

For travel businesses, the partnership expands access to financial services that have traditionally been difficult to obtain through mainstream banking channels. For customers, it supports a more professional and transparent payment experience when booking travel.

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