Court rewrites laws concerning consensual intimacy involving minors

The court argued that four sections of the Act were invalid and should not apply to minors.

A landmark court ruling has fundamentally challenged existing legislation, declaring the criminalisation of consensual sex between adolescents invalid.

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The Sexual Offences Act previously outlined harsh penalties for sexual misconduct, particularly under Section 8 concerning defilement.

Before this ruling, the law stipulated penalties based on the child's age: Life imprisonment for a child 11 years or younger; a minimum of 20 years for those aged 12–15; and a minimum of 15 years for those aged 16–18.

Crucially, the logic maintained that minors could not legally consent, rendering consent irrelevant in court.

Sections 9 and 11 of the Act address non-penetrative offenses and attempts, protecting both minors and adults from sexual abuse.

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This stringent stance was overturned on Wednesday when a Kenyan court ruled that specific sections of the sexual offenses law cannot be applied to minors involved in consensual sexual activity.

Children's court door

This pivotal decision follows a case filed in August 2025 by the Centre for Reproductive Right, the Reproductive Health Network Kenya (acting on behalf of three adolescents), and the Network for Adolescent and Youth in Africa (NAYA).

They argued that four sections of the Act were invalid and should not apply to minors engaging in consensual intercourse.

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The challenge was spurred by cases such as a 17-year-old boy who faced prosecution after a peer relationship resulted in pregnancy (charges later withdrawn), and another teenager charged with defilement in February 2025 after police found him with his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The activist groups contended that the law failed to adequately differentiate between exploitation and normal adolescent relationships, leading to the arrest, detention, and potential long-term imprisonment of teenagers.

Concerns persist regarding the implications of this judicial declaration. Critics argue that without appropriate measures for protection and safeguarding children, the ruling could inadvertently create loopholes for adult predators.

Furthermore, the decision places significant emphasis on the burden of proof, making it challenging to definitively establish whether a sexual engagement was genuinely a mutual agreement or an act of coercion or force.

File image: Milimani Law Courts

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While the legal landscape has shifted, the court's decision is not a blanket allowance for teenagers to engage in sexual activities without caution.