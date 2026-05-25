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How Kenya’s elite police units protect the President and why changes matter

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 12:26 - 25 May 2026
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Presidential motorcade
Before presidential events, security teams often conduct advance inspections to identify vulnerabilities, secure access points and prepare response plans in case of emergencies.
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A day after a security breach during a presidential event in Kilifi triggered public concern and renewed debate around the safety of the Head of State, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud K. Lagat has announced changes affecting senior officers in key security formations.

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The changes follow a weekend incident in which a man reportedly managed to get close to the presidential podium during a public function, raising questions over security protocols surrounding President William Ruto’s events.

In a communication issued on May 24, DIG Eliud Lagat announced transfers and appointments affecting officers attached to the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), the Recce Sub Unit and positions at police headquarters.

While the communication did not directly link the changes to the incident, the timing has drawn attention to Kenya’s elite security formations and the officers responsible for coordinating protection of senior government leaders.

What is the Presidential Escort Unit?

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The Presidential Escort Unit is among the specialized formations tasked with close protection of the President and other designated VIPs.

President William Ruto speaking during a development tour in Busia
President William Ruto speaking during a development tour in Busia

Its work goes beyond officers seen around the Head of State during public appearances. Personnel in the unit are involved in planning movements, assessing venues, coordinating routes and reviewing security risks ahead of official engagements.

Before presidential events, security teams often conduct advance inspections to identify vulnerabilities, secure access points and prepare response plans in case of emergencies.

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The unit also works closely with other formations handling intelligence gathering, crowd control and tactical response.

Changes announced by DIG Eliud Lagat

Under the new changes, Mr. William Sawe has been moved from Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit to Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit.

The Commandant is responsible for overall operational leadership, deployment and coordination of officers within the unit.

Presidential Escort Unit convoy
Presidential Escort Unit convoy
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Mr. George Kirera has been moved from Staffing Officer Personnel at PEU to Deputy Commandant.

Mr. Noah Kirwa Maiyo has been transferred from Commandant of PEU to Kenya Police Headquarters under Vigilance.

Mr. Juda Mathews Gwiyo, who served as Deputy Commandant, has been directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

In the Recce Sub Unit, Mr. Josphat Sirma has been appointed Commanding Officer, moving up from Deputy Commanding Officer.

Mr. Rere Kipkoech has been transferred from Deputy SOB1 to Kenya Police Headquarters under Vigilance.

The role of the Recce Sub Unit

The Recce Sub Unit is one of the police service’s specialized tactical formations trained for high-risk operations including counter-terror response and rapid deployment missions.

The Elite Recce Company
The Elite Recce Company
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Although much of its work is carried out away from public view, the unit may be deployed in support of major national events where enhanced security is required.

How presidential security works

Security of the Head of State operates through multiple coordinated layers rather than a single unit working independently.

Presidential engagements typically involve close protection officers, intelligence units, tactical teams and local police working under a structured command system.

Before events, teams assess venues, map movement routes and evaluate possible risks.

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During events, different units handle access control, crowd management, surveillance and emergency response functions.

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