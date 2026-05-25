Samuel Chege crowned champion of PGK Equator tour at Thika Sports Club

The PGK Equator Tour now moves to its next leg at Limuru Country Club from 18th – 21st June 2026 as players continue battling for Order of Merit points and top honours in Season 2.

Samuel Chege was crowned champion of the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour Season 2 after an outstanding four-round performance at Thika Sports Club, finishing the tournament at an impressive 10-under-par overall.

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Chege, who had maintained his lead through the final rounds, displayed consistency and composure throughout the tournament to secure one of the biggest wins of the season so far.

Veteran professional Dismas Indiza mounted a strong challenge and finished closely behind in second place at 9-under-par, while Michael Karanga claimed third place at 5-under-par following another solid performance.

The second leg of the tour attracted a highly competitive field and once again highlighted the growing standard of professional golf in Kenya under the PGK Equator Tour initiative.

Each event on the tour carries a Sh1.5 million prize purse awarded to the top 20 players, providing consistent competitive and earning opportunities for professionals across the country.

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The tournament also continues to demonstrate the importance of the Corporate League partnership model, with several leading professionals proudly representing sponsoring brands throughout the event.

Speaking after the tournament, officials from the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) thanked all sponsors and partners including NCBA, Visa, Safaricom, Britam, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, Betika, and Computech for their continued support and commitment toward the success of the tour.

“The continued support from our sponsors and partners has played a major role in creating competitive opportunities for our professionals and elevating the standard of the game in Kenya.

We sincerely appreciate their commitment to the PGK Equator Tour and to the development of professional golf,” said PGK Chairman C J Wangai.

Winner Simon Chege and Nazreen Wangari Safaricom Representative

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“The momentum continues! Following Sammy Chege's brilliant victory today, our team has firmly sustained their incredible form into the current season, already securing back-to-back wins after finishing at the top of the corporate standings last year.

We are truly pleased to see the impact this series is having on the players, shaping them and preparing them to compete at the highest level on global stages such as the Magical Kenya Open.

We are incredibly proud of their continued success and remain committed to backing the four golfers under the Safaricom Corporate team, Samuel Njoroge, Mohit Mediratta, Mutahi Kibugu and Mathew Wahome as they build on their experience, drive forward, and rise to even higher levels of competition.” Said Nazreen Wangari Safaricom Representative