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Videos: Ruto’s security scares - A timeline of public incidents

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 15:48 - 24 May 2026
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President William Ruto and IG Douglas Kanja during a high-level meeting of security chiefs at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2025.
President William Ruto and IG Douglas Kanja during a high-level meeting of security chiefs at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2025.
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Since assuming office on September 13, 2022, President William Ruto has maintained a highly public, grassroots-oriented style of engagement, often addressing large crowds at development events and project launches. 

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This approach, while aimed at connecting directly with citizens, has coincided with several notable security lapses, particularly in 2025 and 2026. 

These incidents, primarily involving projectiles or individuals breaching perimeters, have prompted probes, heightened scrutiny of the Presidential Security Unit, and debates over crowd control and event setups.

President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

In most cases, the president remained unharmed while continuing his public events. Security experts have pointed to open-dais configurations at public rallies as a contributing factor, allowing closer public access but increasing exposure.

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Key Incidents

May 4, 2025: Shoe Hurled in Migori County

During a public rally in Kehancha, Migori County, a shoe was thrown from the crowd toward President Ruto as he addressed cost-of-living concerns. 

Videos showed the projectile striking or coming close; Ruto blocked it with his arm and was not injured. Three people were arrested. The incident drew widespread attention and was described by officials as “shameful.” It highlighted challenges in crowd management at large rallies.

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Additional 2025 concerns included youths approaching too closely to the president’s helicopter in Kisumu (May 30) and a State House perimeter incident in October involving a spear/arrow attack that killed a GSU officer (with Ruto present in the compound). 

A rhino charge during a conservancy event in Taita-Taveta was also noted but was not human-related.

February 6, 2026: Man Rushes Podium in Mombasa

At a NYOTA youth funds disbursement event at Jomo Kenyatta Showground in Mombasa, an unidentified man (later identified in reports as Jeremiah) ran through security and tumbled onto the podium. 

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President Ruto paused his speech, engaged the man calmly in a light-hearted exchange, and instructed security to “leave him alone.” The man claimed to have followed the president across events seeking attention.

February 12, 2026: Man Charges Stage in Wajir County

Just days later, during another NYOTA event at Wajir Stadium, Ahmed Muhumed (reportedly an MCA aspirant) breached security and rushed toward the podium while Ruto was speaking. 

Security swiftly intervened, tackling the man. Ruto again urged calm, telling officers to “leave him alone” and that he would address the individual later. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered a probe into the breach.

These back-to-back incidents in early 2026 raised questions about repeated lapses at similar high-attendance public functions and led to calls for reviewing presidential event protocols.

April 28/29, 2026: Bottle Thrown in Soweto, Lang’ata

While touring the Soweto Affordable Housing Project in Lang’ata, Nairobi, alongside MP Felix Jalang’o, a plastic bottle was hurled from the crowd toward the president.

The incident was captured on video and described in reports as one of several tests of his security in a roughly 12-month period.

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May 24, 2026: Man Rushes Podium in Kilifi County

In the most recent incident, a young man breached security and rushed the podium at a thanksgiving event for Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs at Mnagoni Primary School in Kilifi.

President Ruto remained calm, instructed security to stand down, joked about the man seizing an opportunity, and promised to address him later. The event proceeded without injury.

These events have sparked public discourse and media analysis about presidential security arrangements, with some attributing them to Ruto’s accessible “man of the people” style and campaign-like open setups.

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Authorities have consistently stated that the president’s safety was never compromised, and investigations (such as the one ordered after Wajir) have been launched. Security protocols have reportedly been tightened following earlier incidents, including adjustments to crowd management.

As Kenya approaches the 2027 political cycle, these repeated lapses are likely to fuel ongoing discussions about balancing public engagement with the imperative of safeguarding the head of state. 

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