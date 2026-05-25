Former President Uhuru Kenyatta roars In Kiambu

Uhuru has firmly stated that Jubilee will be a major participant in the 2027 polls

Breaking a long silence, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has shared his candid thoughts during a Jubilee gathering in Kiambu today.

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During the session, he named Fred Matiang'i as the deputy party leader and Ole Kenta to the role of Secretary General, alongside other key officials.

The Jubilee delegation convened in Kiambu to evaluate the party's current trajectory and strategize on the road ahead for the political outfit.

Uhuru has firmly stated that Jubilee will be a major participant in the 2027 polls. He has further pledged that all internal party elections will be conducted with absolute transparency and fairness.

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Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and other Jubilee party officials at a recent public event

He has categorically called upon other leaders to step up in their style of doing politics. He has urged leaders to refrain from tribal politics, having loose tongues and no regards and respect for each other.

He has insisted on unity and togetherness, this way the country will be safe from political tensions.

Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru dies

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He insisted that leaders should be intentional with their leadership. Kenyans want to see actions and not word of mouth.

A hungry Kenyan wants food and not words, a sick Kenyan wants treatment and not words of assurance, infrastructure development is not done by word of mouth and the education sector cannot be fixed by word of mouth therefore action needs to be taken.

Uhuru has also encouraged the young people to get onboard in the political field and vie for political positions in their various capacities.

He has further advised his jubilee members not to follow the footsteps of other leaders, who according to him are drifting from the key important issues of concern but instead they should focus on selling their manifesto and political plan to the citizens who are the final sayers.

On the other hand, Uhuru has spoken in a coded language stating that there have been attempts from his political rivals to taint the image of the jubilee party through unnecessary bad politics.

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File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta holding a virtual meeting. He is expected to chair a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting on Monday, 22 June 2020

This has caused them to experience a rough road and grapple with a court case as a party for a period of 2-3 years, which according to him are mundane issues.

He states that the party has also suffered unnecessary blockages.This resulted from encouraging citizens to be given room to elect leaders of their choice.