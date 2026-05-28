Ruto leads nation in mourning after Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy

Several senior government officials had by Thursday morning arrived at the school to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts.

President William Ruto has led the country in mourning following the deadly fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which has so far claimed the lives of 16 students and left dozens nursing serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Head of State spoke during the National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday morning, where he conveyed his condolences to the affected families and assured Kenyans that the government was fully supporting rescue and recovery efforts.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” President Ruto said.

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future. As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” he added.

Government focuses on rescue and treatment

Advertisement

Advertisement

The President stated that the government’s immediate priority was to ensure that affected students receive urgent medical attention while investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

“Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire. May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time,” he said.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, DIG Eliud Lagat, DCI boss Mohamed Amin, and other government officials at Utumishi Academy after morning fire killed 16 learners

According to government officials at the scene, 76 students are currently admitted to different hospitals with serious injuries as emergency teams continue with response operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several senior government officials had by Thursday morning arrived at the school to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts.

They included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin and Principal Secretary, State Department for Basic Education Julius Bitok among other senior government officers.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, with investigations still ongoing.

State Department for Children activates emergency response

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, issued a detailed statement expressing sorrow over the incident and outlining measures being taken to support survivors and affected families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services through the State Department for Children Services expresses profound sorrow following the tragic fire incident reported at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School, which has regrettably resulted in loss of lives and injuries among learners,” the statement read.

The ministry also extended condolences to families, guardians and the school community while wishing injured students a quick recovery.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, guardians, school community, and all those affected by this unfortunate tragedy. We also wish a quick recovery to all injured learners currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

Dormitory engulfed by fire, left in ruins at Utumishi Senior School, Gilgil

According to the ministry, child protection mechanisms had already been activated in line with provisions under the Children Act, 2022.

Child Protection officers deployed

The State Department for Children Services revealed that officers had been deployed to the school and surrounding areas to coordinate emergency interventions and provide support to affected families.

“The State Department has deployed Children Officers and Child Protection personnel to coordinate immediate interventions, including safeguarding affected children, supporting family tracing and reunification, and ensuring emergency child protection services are provided,” the statement said.

The ministry further noted that psychosocial support and trauma counselling services were being organized for survivors, bereaved families, teachers and first responders.

“Further, psychosocial support and trauma counselling services are being coordinated for survivors, bereaved families, teachers, and first responders to support emotional recovery and mental wellbeing,” the ministry stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenya Red Cross team at the Gilgil Utumishi Academy