16 learners feared dead, 74 injured as fire guts dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy

Security officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrived at the school shortly after the fire was reported.

A tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has left at least 16 students feared dead after flames swept through one of the school dormitories in the early hours of Thursday morning.

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The incident sparked panic among parents, teachers, and residents, many of whom rushed to the school as emergency teams responded to the disaster.

According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have started at around 1a.m. while students were asleep in the dormitory.

Emergency responders were alerted later in the night, with the Kenya Red Cross confirming that the incident was officially reported at about 3.30am.

Emergency teams rush to the school

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The Kenya Red Cross said its response teams were immediately dispatched to the school to assist in rescue operations and provide support to those affected by the incident.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that emergency personnel, including ambulance crews and psychosocial support teams, had been deployed to the institution to help students, parents, and members of staff who were traumatised by the overnight fire.

The agency added that its first responders were working together with other emergency services and government authorities as efforts to manage the situation continued.

Rift Valley Regional Commander Masoud Munyi addressing parents

Police launch investigations

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Security officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrived at the school shortly after the fire was reported.

Authorities began conducting investigations into the cause of the incident while also carrying out a head count to establish how many students were in the dormitory at the time of the tragedy.

Rift Valley Regional Commander Masoud Munyi confirmed that police had restricted access to the school compound to allow rescue and investigation operations to continue without interference.

He stated that only parents and authorised personnel would be allowed into the school as officials worked to verify the safety and whereabouts of all students.

Parents left in distress

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As news of the fire spread across Gilgil and nearby areas, worried parents gathered outside the school seeking information about their children.

The atmosphere around the institution remained tense as many families waited anxiously for updates from authorities.

Dormitory engulfed by fire, left in ruins at Utumishi Senior School, Gilgil

Despite some parents being allowed into the school compound, several said they had not yet received confirmation regarding the condition or location of their children.

The uncertainty surrounding the incident added to the emotional scenes witnessed outside the school gates, where relatives and residents continued to gather throughout the morning.

Injured students receiving treatment

Students who sustained injuries during the fire were taken to hospital in Gilgil for medical attention and assessment.