Heavy rainfall alert issued as downpour expected to intensify across Kenya

The peak of this rainfall is projected between 20th and 23rd March, before gradually reducing in intensity by 24th March.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh heavy rainfall advisory warning that the ongoing rains are set to intensify across multiple regions of the country.

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The advisory, released on 18th March 2026, cautions that several counties including Nairobi should brace for increased rainfall over the coming days.

Intensifying rainfall expected

According to the advisory, rainfall currently being experienced in parts of the country will significantly increase in intensity, with amounts expected to exceed 20mm within a 24-hour period.

“The rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to intensify to more than 20mm in 24 hours from March 19th to 24th March 2026,” the department noted.

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The peak of this rainfall is projected between 20th and 23rd March, before gradually reducing in intensity by 24th March. However, even as the rains ease, precipitation is expected to persist in several regions.

Areas most affected

The advisory highlights a wide geographical spread, with key areas of concern including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands both east and west of the Rift Valley. Urban centres such as Nairobi are also expected to experience sustained rainfall during this period.

Counties listed include Turkana, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Nyeri, Narok, Kajiado, Mombasa, and Kilifi, among many others.

Motorists driving in the rain

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Parts of northern and coastal Kenya are also expected to be affected, underscoring the nationwide scope of the advisory.

Flood and safety concerns

Authorities have warned of potential hazards associated with the heavy rains, particularly flooding and reduced visibility. Residents are being urged to exercise caution, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility,” the advisory states.

One of the key concerns raised is the unpredictability of floodwaters, which may occur even in areas that have not experienced heavy rainfall directly.

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“Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream,” the statement emphasises.

Public safety measures

The Meteorological Department has outlined several precautionary measures to minimise risk.

These include avoiding walking or driving through moving water, steering clear of open fields during storms, and not sheltering under trees or near grilled windows due to the risk of lightning strikes.

“People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes,” the department advised.

Additionally, individuals living in landslide-prone regions, particularly along the slopes of the Aberdare ranges and Mt. Kenya have been urged to remain vigilant as saturated soils increase the risk of landslides.

Kenyans bearing the rain in Nairobi CBD

Continued monitoring

The advisory, which remains valid until the morning of 24th March, has been issued with a moderate level of certainty, indicating a 33 to 66 per cent probability of occurrence.

Despite this, authorities stress the importance of preparedness given the potential impact.

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