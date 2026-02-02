Public transport chaos hits Nairobi after PSV operators stage go-slow

Thika Road and Waiyaki Way were among the major routes affected by the ongoing strike by the matatu operators

Hundreds of Nairobi residents were on Monday, 2 February, forced to seek alternative means of transport after a go-slow by public service vehicle (PSV) operators disrupted movement across the city.

While some commuters managed to reach their destinations, many were left stranded, particularly in the early morning hours.

Those who secured transport were compelled to pay fares significantly higher than usual, with operators citing increased demand and reduced vehicle availability.

In several estates, long queues formed as frustrated commuters waited for matatus that never arrived.

Hefty fares and traffic gridlock

The disruption was compounded in parts of the city where matatu operators blocked key roads, triggering lengthy traffic jams.

Nairobi traffic caught up in traffic

As a result, many commuters opted to walk long distances or use boda bodas to navigate the gridlock.

Major routes leading to the Central Business District and key residential areas were affected, with police forced to intervene in some instances to restore order.

Anger over vehicle torchings

The go-slow followed mounting tensions within the transport sector over what matatu associations describe as growing impunity on Kenyan roads.

Operators have raised alarm over repeated incidents where vehicles, both public and private, are torched following accidents involving boda bodas.

In recent months, several such incidents have been reported across Nairobi and its environs, fuelling anger among PSV operators and motorists.

The associations argue that the lack of decisive action has emboldened violent behaviour.

Boda boda riders

Conflicting announcements deepen confusion

Public confusion was further heightened by conflicting statements from transport sector leaders.

On Sunday, a section of PSV operators announced the suspension of the planned Monday strike following a meeting with Nairobi Police Commander George Sedah.

In a notice issued under the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS), stakeholders said dialogue had been prioritised to ease tensions.

Following consultations between representatives of Boda Boda Operators, PSV Operators, and Security agencies, it was agreed that the Matatu Strike scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, be suspended to give dialogue a chance.

Divisions within the transport sector

Despite the announcement, other transport groups proceeded with the go-slow. Representatives from truck drivers’ associations, sections of PSV operators, and Wasafi boda boda transport publicly backed Monday’s action.

These groups insist that weekly go-slows will continue every Monday until the government takes firm action against violent incidents involving boda boda riders.

Stopping for a view can cause traffic hold-up

According to the associations, dialogue alone will not deter mob justice on the roads.

Transport operators are now calling on the government and security agencies to enforce the law uniformly and protect motorists from attacks.