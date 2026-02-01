Action taken against 6 senior police officers after Nandi Hills assault video

The incident that occurred on January 10, 2026, sparked outrage, with the video going viral and shifting the focus to the conduct of the rogue officers.

Action has been taken against six senior police officers following the disturbing video which showed officers in uniform assaulting young men at a pool table hall in Nandi Hills.

The incident which happened on January 10, 2026, sparked outrage with the video going viral and shifting focus to the conduct of the rogue officers.

The disturbing video captured police officers armed with guns and batons violently storming the establishment and ordering occupants to lie on the floor.

What followed was a harrowing experience in which the officers assaulted the young men and were heard demanding their IDs.

Today in the morning I want to strongly condemn these acts of police brutality , criminality and abuse of human rights perpetuated by police officers in Nandi hills Town, Nandi county to peace loving youth who their only mistake was play pool game which is NOT an offence in any… pic.twitter.com/cdeGDVktmi — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) January 16, 2026

An attempt by one of the young men to flee from the assault saw matters escalate with the 8-minute video capturing the terror at the hands of uniformed officers who should not only ensure security, but also maintain law and order.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, with a host of leaders including Nandi Hills Senator Samson Cherargei and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino calling for swift action by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

Following the heat generated by the incident, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) conducted thorough investigation presented a report to Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

The report which has since been accepted with its implementation rolled out recommended a series of actions against senior commanders.

IG Kanja confirms action taken

The senior police officers are being held accountable for the misconduct that happened within their jurisdictions, committed by officers who report to them.

Sub-County Police Commander for Tinderet is among those targeted by the administrative action following the assault incident.

Officer Commanding Station for Songoh and his counterpart at Nandi Hills Police Station are also among those impacted as the Inspector General reigns in on rogue officers.

Similar actions have also been taken against the Officer in Charge of RDU Songoh Camp, GSU Songoh Camp, and ASTU Songoh Camp.

The approach taken & what administrative action includes

The IG adopted an approach that focuses on police officers being held accountable for conducts within their jurisdictions and actions of their direct reports.

Inspector-General Douglas Kanja Kirocho

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions," stated the NPS statement.

Although the statement did not specify the administrative action taken against the six senior police commanders, actions typically include interdiction, suspension, loss of rank or dismissal from service.