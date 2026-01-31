He has crossed the red line - Muhoozi’s apology to U.S. gets rejected

The U.S. Senator noted that his country will “not tolerate this level of instability and recklessness”.

The apology offered by Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the United States of America after an explosive rant on social media has been rejected by U.S. Senator Jim Risch.

Risch noted that Muhoozi who is the son of long-serving Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has crossed a red line with his recklessness following the rant on Friday, January 30, 2026.

He noted that it is time for the U.S. to reevaluate its cooperation with Uganda, with sanctions being a key part of the process.

Commander Muhoozi has crossed a red line and now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership, which includes sanctions and military cooperation with Uganda.

Risch: U.S. can not tolerate the instability and recklessness

The Senator cautioned that the U.S. can not tolerate the instability and recklessness demonstrated by Muhoozi who according to him, is not only the President’s son, but also his likely successor.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Jim Risch.

The president’s son and likely successor cannot just delete tweets and issue hollow apologies. The U.S. will not tolerate this level of instability and recklessness.

The remarks come in the wake of a tirade on X which saw Muhoozi announce the suspension of all cooperation between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the U.S. embassy in Kampala.

Muhoozi's rant on X and apology

He accused embassy staff of playing a part in the kidnapping of opposition politician Bobi Wine.

Fellow Ugandans, because of the present situation where an opposition leader kidnapped himself and is missing, and according to our best intelligence, did all this in coordination with the current administration at the US Embassy in our country. We, as UPDF suspend ALL cooperation with the current administration at the US Embassy in Kampala. This includes our work in Somalia.

The very precious security co-operation between Uganda and the United States has been undermined for a decade now (since 2015) by unimaginative bureaucrats at the Embassy. This is despite the excellent political relations between the two countries.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Shortly afterwards, Muhoozi made a U-turn and deleted the tweets claiming that he made the statement after being fed wrong information.

I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted. I was being fed wrong information. I have spoken with the U.S. Ambassador to our country, and everything is okay. We are going to continue our military cooperation as usual.