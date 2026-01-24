Advertisement

Another video of police officers assaulting civilians playing pool sparks outrage

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 16:24 - 24 January 2026
The time stamp on the CCTV footage indicates that the incident happened on the night of Friday, January 23, 2026.
Another video of police officers allegedly assaulting two Kenyan youth who were playing pool at a recreational facility has gone viral, sparking outrage online.

The CCTV footage was captured two young men enjoying a game of pool in a small room on the night of Friday, January 23, 2026.

Their peaceful enjoyment is brought to a grinding halt when three people wearing uniforms and believed to be police officers storm the room.

Three officers are seen making their way into the pool hall where the two young men were peacefully enjoying their evening.

They take over the room, positioning themselves at strategic positions and proceed to engage the two civilians in what appears to be routine check and questioning.

Tension hangs in the air all through their encounter as the civilians comply before matters take a dramatic turn.

How the two young men were assaulted

One of the officers hitting one of the civilians with a club, with the second officer raining several slaps on the helpless young man.

The second young man is also not spared from the ordeal as an officer is seen slapping him severally, turning what was a peaceful evening into a evening of pain, trauma and suffering at the hands of people who should be protecting them and maintaining law and order.

The officers are seen collecting the pool table balls and leaving with them towards the end of the clip that is doing rounds on social media.

Media reports attributed to people familiar with the incident and the location of the premises indicate that the three officers are believed to be stationed at Nderi Police post.

Netizens reacted with outrage, calling for the rogue officers to be held accountable for their actions.

Some questioned whether it is now a crime to play pool, citing a recent video in which police officers were seen roughing up civilians in a pool hall on January 10, 2026.

Assault incident in Nandi & how leaders reacted

Coming days after a similar situation of assault was captured on camera in Nandi Hills, the footage drew condemnation.

The disturbing video captured police violently storming the establishment and ordering occupants to lie on the floor.

What followed was a harrowing experience in which the officers assaulted the young men and were heard demanding their IDs.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, with a host of leaders including Nandi Hills Senator Samson Cherargei and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino calling for swift action by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

