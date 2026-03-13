DJ Mo survives machete attack, wife reveals terrifying ordeal

The incident comes only weeks after another gospel musician, James Ngaita, popularly known as Jimmy Gait, was attacked in Runda.

Celebrated Kenyan DJ Samuel Muraya, popularly known as DJ Mo, has survived a frightening attack by thieves near Kenol, in an incident that has left fans shocked but grateful that the gospel entertainer escaped unharmed.

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The news was shared by his wife, gospel singer and pastor Linet Munyali, widely known as Size 8, who took to Instagram to thank God for protecting her husband during the violent encounter.

According to her post, DJ Mo was confronted by criminals armed with a machete who robbed him of his phone but did not inflict serious injuries.

Size 8 shares emotional message

In the emotional social media message, Size 8 expressed gratitude that her husband survived the terrifying ordeal.

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“The devil is a liar! Our God reigns supreme! Jesus Christ is Lord! Dear God thank you for life,” she wrote.

She went on to recount what happened during the attack, revealing that the DJ had been ambushed while travelling through the Kenol area.

Today I post to give God glory for safeguarding my husband’s life @djmokenya… Akiwa pande za Kenol thieves attacked him with panga, took his phone but he is alive… woi God you are Jehovah Sabaoth thank you for preserving life.

DJ Mo

Her message quickly drew reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom expressed relief that the popular entertainer was safe.

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Good samaritans credited for rescue

Size 8 also thanked several individuals who reportedly stepped in to assist DJ Mo during the frightening incident.

“Asante sana to Tash, Kevo and Ben for the great rescue. God bless you,” she added.

Although the thieves managed to steal his phone, the DJ escaped without serious harm, a fact his family says they are deeply thankful for.

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Jimmy Gait attack still fresh in memory

The incident comes only weeks after another gospel musician, James Ngaita, popularly known as Jimmy Gait, was attacked in Nairobi.

The artist was reportedly assaulted and robbed by armed individuals in the upscale Runda neighbourhood on the morning of Sunday, February 22, 2026.

An injured Jimmy Gait at St. Teresa Hospital Thindigua following an attack by thugs on the morning of Sunday February 22, 2026 in Runda

Jimmy Gait was said to have been confronted by the attackers at around 10:00 a.m. while going about his business before they inflicted physical harm and stole his belongings.