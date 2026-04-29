2 shifts that make a Nairobi business owner’s day complete

On this particular day, that unpredictability felt even sharper than usual

Running a business in Nairobi teaches you one thing quickly, nothing really waits for you to catch up.

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One moment it’s cold and grey, the next the sun is out like it has something to prove, and you’re left adjusting your pace to a city that never really settles into one rhythm.

On this particular day, that unpredictability felt even sharper than usual, especially as my phone started buzzing before I was fully awake, with orders to confirm, messages to respond to, and small decisions already stacking up before the day had even properly begun.

Somewhere in between all of that noise, I realised I needed a brief pause just to steady myself before stepping fully into it.

A break I didn’t plan for

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It wasn’t part of the plan at all, but there had been a bit of a buzz around the area the day before, people casually stopping by and trying out different coffee options as they went about their routines.

I hadn’t paid much attention then, but on this particular morning, with everything already moving too fast and my mind trying to keep up with the pace of the day, I decided to finally find out what it was about, not expecting much more than a simple break in the middle of everything.

A soft start to the morning

The first cup I tried was Nescafé Creamy, a three-in-one mix that came together quickly without any effort or adjustment, which already felt like a relief on its own.

The taste was smooth and light, not overwhelming in any direction, and what stood out most was how easy it was to settle into, almost like it understood the kind of morning I was having.

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There was no need to think too much about it or try to fix it in any way, and that simplicity mattered more than I expected because mornings like this rarely give you space to ease in slowly; everything is already in motion before you even get the chance to fully catch up.

As I went through messages and started mapping out my day, it stayed in the background in a steady, unbothered way, making the start feel less heavy without demanding attention.

When the day picks up speed

By mid-morning, the rhythm of the day had already shifted noticeably, with calls coming in more frequently, deliveries needing confirmation, and small issues beginning to stack up in a way that required constant attention.

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Even the weather seemed to change pace with everything else, moving from a cooler, slower start to something brighter and warmer, almost like a different version of the same day had taken over.

That’s something you get used to quickly in this city, nothing really holds one shape for too long and you find yourself adjusting just as quickly as the environment around you changes.

The midday dip

On this particular day, I felt that familiar midday dip more clearly than usual.

That moment where you’re still working but your focus begins to loosen slightly, where simple tasks take longer than they should and your mind feels like it’s running just a step behind

It wasn’t enough to stop me completely, but it was enough to slow everything down in a way that made it harder to stay sharp, and in that moment, I realised I needed something different to reset.

A stronger shift in energy

This time, I went for Nescafé Classic, and the difference was immediate in a way that didn’t feel forced but was still noticeable enough to shift my focus.

It had more depth and presence compared to the first, something that made me pause briefly before continuing, and on this particular day that pause felt necessary rather than disruptive.

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Gradually, it helped cut through the mental slowdown I was experiencing, not by overwhelming the moment but by steadily bringing me back into a clearer, more structured pace where tasks felt easier to handle again.