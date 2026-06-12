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Everything vehicle owners need to know about Kenya’s eLogbook system

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:45 - 12 June 2026
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To support safer vehicle transactions, NTSA has introduced verification tools that allow buyers and owners to confirm the authenticity of an eLogbook.
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The rollout of the digital logbook system by the National Transport and Safety Authority has introduced major changes in how vehicle ownership documents are issued, accessed, and verified.

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While the shift is meant to improve efficiency and reduce fraud, motorists are being urged to understand how the system works to avoid confusion and scams.

How the eLogbook system works

The new electronic logbook is issued only after completing specific vehicle-related processes.

According to the Authority, eLogbooks will only be generated after application, payment and completion of motor vehicle registration-related processes.

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This means motorists will not receive a digital logbook automatically. Instead, it is tied to formal registration or ownership transactions processed through official channels.

Access is strictly personal

One of the key changes introduced is that access to the eLogbook is strictly limited to the registered owner of the vehicle.

NTSA says the document can only be accessed through a personal account on its official service portal. Only the registered owner has permission to download it.

In its notice, the Authority emphasised that NTSA officers cannot download a client's eLogbook on their behalf. This is aimed at strengthening data security and reducing misuse of ownership records.

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A NTSA vehicle
A NTSA vehicle

No third parties allowed

Motorists are also being warned against relying on agents or intermediaries for eLogbook services.

The Authority has stated clearly that no third party or agent is authorised to provide any NTSA services.

This marks a strict departure from past practices, where many services were often processed through informal agents.

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Vehicle owners are encouraged to handle all transactions directly through official NTSA platforms or physical service centres.

How to verify a vehicle logbook

To support safer vehicle transactions, NTSA has introduced verification tools that allow buyers and owners to confirm the authenticity of an eLogbook.

A car yard

Verification can be done through the NTSA Services mobile application or through the official service portal. This is intended to reduce cases of forged documents in second-hand vehicle sales.

The system is designed to give buyers confidence when transferring ownership, especially in a market where fraud cases have been common.

Warning on fraud and data safety

NTSA has also raised concerns over increasing attempts by scammers posing as service providers. The Authority has cautioned motorists against sharing sensitive details online or through unofficial channels.

It warned that it will never request personal information via WhatsApp, SMS, social media, or any unofficial platforms.

Motorists are urged to protect details such as national ID numbers, vehicle information, and login credentials.

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What motorists should remember

Despite the digital shift, existing paper logbooks remain valid and will not be converted automatically into electronic versions. The digital system only applies when new transactions are processed.

A photo of Nairobi vehicles in traffic

Motorists are encouraged to use only official NTSA platforms, verify information before engaging in any service, and report suspicious accounts or messages immediately.

For support, the Authority has directed users to its official offices, Huduma Centres, and verified communication channels.

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