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Alternative routes for motorists during Globe Roundabout closure
Motorists travelling along Thika Superhighway will need to adjust their routes this week following a temporary traffic disruption at Globe Roundabout.
The notice issued by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that the highway will be partially closed at the busy interchange to allow reinstatement works on the Nairobi River bridge.
The works are scheduled to run from 12 March to 19 March 2026, a period expected to affect thousands of commuters entering and leaving the city centre.
In the advisory, the highways authority urged motorists to plan their journeys carefully and cooperate with traffic officers managing the diversions.
“Temporary traffic control measures, lane management, or diversions may be introduced as technical investigations and stabilisation works progress,” KeNHA said in the notice.
With the Globe area serving as a major gateway between the highway and the central business district, drivers are likely to encounter slower traffic during peak hours. Authorities have therefore outlined several alternative routes to ease movement.
Thika to Nairobi CBD
Motorists travelling from Thika towards Nairobi’s central business district will no longer access the city through the usual lanes at Globe Roundabout.
Instead, traffic heading to the CBD will be directed to use the Globe Overpass, allowing vehicles to continue towards the city without passing through the affected section of the roundabout.
Drivers are advised to follow traffic marshals and signage placed along the route to avoid confusion during the adjustment period.
Thika to Kirinyaga Road and OTC
For motorists travelling from Thika and intending to access Kirinyaga Road or the OTC area, KeNHA has designated Ring Road as the main diversion.
The route is expected to help redistribute traffic away from the construction zone and reduce congestion near the bridge works.
Kipande Road to CBD
Drivers approaching the city from Kipande Road will also experience changes in traffic flow.
According to the traffic management plan, motorists heading towards the CBD will need to divert through Limuru Road near Fig Tree, before joining Prof. Wangari Maathai Road to access the city.
This route is expected to serve as a temporary corridor for vehicles that would ordinarily pass through the Globe junction.
University Way U-Turn changes
Motorists travelling from University Way or the CBD who normally make a U-turn at Globe Roundabout to head back towards Thika will also need to use an alternative turning point.
KeNHA has advised drivers to proceed to the Guru Nanak U-Turn, which will serve as the designated turning point during the construction period.
Motorists urged to exercise caution
Authorities have urged drivers to remain patient and follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed around the work area.
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