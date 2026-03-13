Banditry crackdown reshapes life in North Rift

For years, communities across Kenya’s North Rift have lived with the constant threat of armed banditry and cattle rustling, a cycle of raids and retaliation that has claimed lives, displaced families and disrupted pastoral livelihoods.

Now, security operations launched under President William Ruto’s administration are beginning to reshape that landscape, with authorities reporting a decline in large-scale raids in some of the hardest-hit areas.

The government’s flagship anti-banditry campaign, Operation Maliza Uhalifu, has targeted armed groups operating across counties, including Laikipia County and Samburu County.

Official figures indicate the operation has so far led to the surrender of 798 illegal firearms, recovery of 4,273 rounds of ammunition, the arrest of 286 suspects, and the recovery of 21,724 stolen cattle. The government says these numbers reflect an attempt to dismantle the networks that sustain cattle rustling in pastoral regions.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen's Jukwaa La Usalama tour of Marsabit

Residents say security presence is changing daily life

In Baragoi, a town that has frequently been at the centre of banditry violence, residents say the increased deployment of specialised security units has brought relative calm compared to previous years.

Local leaders report that incidents of night-time gunfire, once common, have reduced, allowing residents greater freedom of movement after dark.

In neighbouring Samburu communities, elders say intercommunal raids have also declined in recent months, though tensions between rival groups remain a concern.

Pupils at Kapindasum Primary School

While security operations can suppress violence, long-term peace will depend on deeper solutions, including addressing competition over grazing land, illegal firearms circulation and the economic drivers of livestock theft.

Security reforms extend beyond operations

The anti-banditry campaign forms part of a broader security reform agenda introduced by the Kenya Kwanza government when it took office.

On his first day in office, President Ruto approved changes granting financial independence to the National Police Service to strengthen the autonomy of the police service.

The administration has also begun implementing salary adjustments recommended by the Maraga Taskforce Report on Police Reforms, which proposed improved pay and working conditions for officers.

Another proposed reform, the National Police Service Veterans and Fallen Heroes Bill, seeks to establish benefits for retired officers and families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Security tied to broader development agenda

The government has linked the security push to its wider Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, arguing that stability in historically insecure regions is critical for economic activity and development.

However, the durability of the reforms will ultimately be judged not by the scale of security deployments but by whether communities experience sustained safety and trust in state institutions.