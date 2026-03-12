List of things that increased prices in February - KNBS report

KNBS noted that the increase was largely driven by higher prices in several categories including food, clothing, household goods, and services.

Kenyans continued to feel pressure on their household budgets in February after the cost of several everyday items rose across different sectors of the economy.

From vegetables and clothing to health services and school supplies, the latest data shows that many essential goods recorded price increases during the month.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), inflation stood at 4.3 per cent in February 2026 compared to the same period last year, reflecting a gradual rise in the overall cost of living.

“The overall Consumer Price Index increased from 148.96 in January 2026 to 149.21 in February 2026,” the statistics agency said in its monthly report.

Below are some of the key items that became more expensive during the month.

Hawkers in Nairobi CBD

Vegetables see notable price increases

Fresh produce remains one of the most sensitive indicators of changes in the cost of living, and February saw notable price increases in some commonly consumed vegetables.

According to the KNBS report, the price of sukuma wiki rose by 2.4 per cent, moving from an average of Sh102.45 in January to Sh104.90 per kilogram in February.

The cost of Irish potatoes increased by 4.0 per cent during the month, rising from Sh98.25 to Sh102.16 per kilogram.

Cabbage prices also went up by 4.0 per cent, rising from Sh71.47 to Sh74.33 per kilogram, reflecting continued fluctuations in food supply and transport costs.

KNBS noted that the food and non-alcoholic beverages category remains one of the biggest contributors to overall inflation because it forms a large portion of household spending.

Food prices tend to have an immediate impact on consumers because most households purchase these items daily or weekly.

Traders in a Kenyan market

Clothing and tailoring costs go up

The report also shows that several clothing items and related services became more expensive in February.

Among the items that recorded price increases were men’s coats, whose prices rose by 2.7 per cent, moving from an average of Sh3,369.31 to Sh3,459.18.

At the same time, the cost of tailoring and clothing repair services increased by 0.9 per cent, meaning consumers may now spend more on alterations and garment repairs.

These increases contributed to a rise in the clothing and footwear division during the month.

Household essentials also becoming pricier

Beyond food and clothing, some basic household products also registered price increases.

For instance, the price of dishwashing paste or liquid increased by 1.6 per cent, rising from Sh203.46 to Sh206.62, reflecting rising costs of everyday cleaning products.

Offers at a supermarket

Personal hygiene products also became more expensive. According to KNBS, the price of toilet soap (800g) increased by 0.9 per cent to an average of Sh174.56, while toilet paper/tissue paper prices rose by 1.4 per cent.

In addition, the cost of hairdressing services edged up slightly by 0.1 per cent, showing that service-related expenses are also slowly rising.

Health services record modest increase

Healthcare-related costs also went up slightly during the month. The KNBS report shows that prices of some medicines for cholesterol and blood pressure increased by 0.4 per cent.

At the same time, the cost of general practitioner consultation services rose by 0.7 per cent, moving from an average of Sh1,224.23 to Sh1,232.84.

While these increases may appear small, healthcare expenses can add up quickly for households that rely on regular medical services or medication.

Education items become more expensive

The report also pointed to rising costs in the education sector, particularly for basic learning materials.

For example, exercise books (A5, 32 pages) increased in price by 0.5 per cent, while pre-primary and primary school textbooks rose by 0.3 per cent.

Although the increases are relatively modest, they still add to the financial burden on parents, especially at a time when families are already dealing with higher costs in other areas.

A Carrefour store in Kenya

Eating out and accommodation costs rise

Consumers who rely on restaurants or food vendors also faced slightly higher prices in February.

According to KNBS, restaurant cakes and snacks rose by 0.8 per cent, while food sold by street vendors also recorded an increase of about 0.8 per cent.

In addition, lodging and guest accommodation costs increased by 0.6 per cent, rising from an average of Sh4,498.41 to Sh4,524.38, indicating that hospitality-related expenses also edged upward during the month.

Inflation still within government target

Despite the increases recorded across several items, Kenya’s inflation rate remains within the government’s target range.

In its report, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics noted that the inflation rate of 4.3 per cent remains within the government’s preferred band of 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

However, the steady rise in prices of essential goods means many households may still feel pressure on their budgets.

