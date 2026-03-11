Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Can the National Infrastructure Fund borrow like government? Here’s how it works
The newly created National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) aims to unlock billions of shillings for major development projects in Kenya, but unlike the national government, the fund will not directly borrow money and pass debt obligations to taxpayers.
Instead, the proposed financing model positions the fund as an investment platform designed to attract capital from large institutional investors to finance commercially viable infrastructure.
Under the framework of the National Infrastructure Fund Act, the fund is restricted from borrowing in the traditional way the government does through sovereign debt.
Government borrowing typically involves taking loans that are ultimately backed by taxpayers.
The NIF, however, is structured to mobilise private and institutional capital for infrastructure projects rather than accumulate public debt.
In practice, the fund will pool investments from entities such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions and climate finance partners.
These investors provide capital in expectation of returns generated by the infrastructure projects themselves.
This model is intended to reduce pressure on public finances while still enabling large-scale infrastructure development.
According to the law, the structure creates an investment marketplace where long-term capital can be matched with projects capable of generating sustainable revenue.
Focus on “bankable” infrastructure
A key requirement under the fund’s model is that projects must be bankable.
A bankable project is one that can generate predictable revenue over time, allowing investors to recover their capital and earn returns.
Examples of infrastructure typically considered bankable include airports, toll highways, energy projects and logistics infrastructure.
For instance, the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport qualifies as a bankable project because airports generate multiple revenue streams.
These include landing fees charged to airlines, passenger service charges, cargo handling fees and commercial activities such as retail concessions and parking.
Reducing reliance on public debt
The fund’s structure reflects a broader policy shift toward financing infrastructure through investment partnerships rather than sovereign borrowing.
By attracting long-term capital from institutional investors, policymakers hope to fund major national projects while limiting the growth of public debt.
If implemented successfully, the National Infrastructure Fund could become a central vehicle for financing Kenya’s next generation of large-scale infrastructure projects.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency