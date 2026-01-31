Lenana Kariba’s powerful reflections after featuring in Bridgerton

I'm in Bridgerton. So happy to finally be able to say those words after a year of having to stay quiet.

Award-winning Kenyan actor Lenana Kariba has given is reflections after featuring in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton.

Kariba features in the fourth season of the globally acclaimed period drama, marking a major milestone in his decorated career that ha s seen him emerge as one of the leading actors in the country.

Kariba revealed that he has had to keep quiet for close to a year while waiting for the opportune time to break the good news to his fans.

IM IN BRIDGERTON . So happy to finally be able to say those words after a year of having to stay quiet.

Lenana Kariba in Bridgerton [Lenana Kariba/Facebook]

He shared his joy while celebrating the milestone on Friday, January 30, 2026, accompanying the good news with a personal reflection on his experience working with the best.

Lenana Kariba's epic role

The actor described his role as epic, appreciating the opportunity he had of working with some of the world’s best.

The first role I took in the UK was an epic one and I've had the amazing opportunity to be surrounded by some of the best!!

He encouraged people to re-watch Season 4 part 1 which premiered in January 2026.

Kariba can be seen in the background in one of the scenes , with the actor promising a more noticeable appearance in part 2.

Re-watch Sn4 part 1 to see me in the background but be prepared for more in part 2.

Although he is not playing a lead role in the series, the actor is expected to bring his usual flair, strong presence and charisma to the screen in one of Netflix’s most-watched series.

Kariba’s acting prowess and his ability to bring any character assigned to him has made him a household name in Kenya and beyond.

Support of his family & handling sex scenes

Central to his journey is the unwavering support of his wife , with whom he discusses scripts and navigates the intricacies of his on-screen portrayals.

"My wife and I always go through scripts together before I shoot anything... She really is the most understanding person when it comes to my job," Kariba said in a past interview.

His performances in various series, including 'How to Find a Husband' and 'Single Kiasi,' saw him navigate scenes that many actors struggle with, striking a delicate balance of vulnerability, trust, and professionalism.

Honestly, sex scenes are not even the hardest ones to do. It’s all choreographed by the directors as they have a vision for exactly how they want it to come out.

Lenana Kariba in Bridgerton [Lenana Kariba/Facebook]