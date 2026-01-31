Most-listened radio stations in Kenya, according to IPSOS
Citizen Radio is currently ranked Kenya’s most listened-to radio station, commanding the largest share of the national audience, according to the latest IPSOS audience measurement data for the fourth quarter of 2025.
The IPSOS Q4 report, covering the period between October and December 2025, shows Citizen Radio topping the rankings with a 17 per cent market share in Kenya’s highly competitive radio landscape.
Emerging second is Radio 47, which has captured 9 per cent of the market, marking a notable performance for the relatively young station.
The results position Radio 47 ahead of several long-established broadcasters, underlining shifting listener preferences and the growing appeal of alternative radio voices.
Radio Jambo follows in third place with a 7.2 per cent market share, while Kameme Radio ranks fourth at 5.7 per cent, reflecting the continued strength of vernacular stations with loyal regional audiences.
The mid-table remains tightly contested, with Milele FM and Ramogi FM tied at 4.7 per cent each. Chamgei FM records 4.1 per cent, while Radio Maisha stands at 3.9 per cent.
Inooro FM and Mayienga FM post 3.7 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively, as vernacular and community-focused stations continue to command significant listenership.
Rounding out the list are Musyi FM with 2.5 per cent and Kass FM at 2.4 per cent.
The latest figures highlight two key trends in Kenya’s radio market: the sustained dominance of legacy national stations and the rapid rise of newer entrants that are resonating with younger and urban audiences.
Industry analysts note that content relevance, presenter personalities, and strong digital engagement are increasingly influencing audience loyalty.
The IPSOS Radio Audience Measurement Survey is widely used by broadcasters, advertisers, and media planners to track audience trends and inform programming and advertising decisions across the country.