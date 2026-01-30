Anthony Joshua breaks silence following tragic accident that killed 2 associates

The tragic accident happened while Joshua was in Nigeria visiting family, just weeks after recording a high-profile victory over social media personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December.

British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly for the first time following a devastating road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close associates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former two-time unified heavyweight world champion described the period as a deeply traumatic experience as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives and thanked those who came to his aid.

Joshua was travelling in a vehicle with Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele when the collision occurred. Both Ghami and Ayodele died at the scene, while Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Accident occurred during family visit

The tragedy happened while Joshua was in Nigeria visiting family, just weeks after recording a high-profile victory over social media personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trip, intended to be a personal and reflective visit, was instead overshadowed by the fatal incident.

In a social media video shared with fans, Joshua acknowledged the emotional toll of the loss, describing the period as one of profound grief.

He opened his message with a heartfelt tribute, saying: 'A short message from the heart. My brother’s keeper for life.'

Gratitude to first responders and medical teams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua went on to express deep appreciation to those who responded immediately after the crash. He praised the efforts of emergency responders and members of the public who assisted at the scene.

I want to take a moment to show a massive amount of appreciation to the first responders, to everyone who rushed to help Latz and Sina, to those who helped me get to the hospital, and to all the locals who prayed for us at the scene.

He also thanked the medical staff at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi, where he received treatment, singling out several doctors by name for their professionalism and care during a difficult time.

Support from UK and Nigerian leaders

Joshua highlighted the support he received from both British and Nigerian officials, acknowledging the British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Head of Mission, Simon Field, for his involvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also extended gratitude to prominent Nigerian business figures Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote for assisting with logistics following the accident.

“Without you guys, the transition back to the UK wouldn’t have been as smooth. You truly went above and beyond,” Joshua noted.

Appreciation for government intervention

The boxer further recognised the role played by Nigerian authorities at both state and national levels.

He thanked health commissioners, police leadership in Ogun and Lagos States, and the governors of both states for their personal involvement and daily follow-ups.