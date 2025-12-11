Inside Lenana Kariba’s "double life" - UK husband, Kenyan heartbreaker

Lenana Kariba has built a quiet life in the UK, but Single Kiasi Season 4 drags him right back into the storm swirling around Nick and Rebecca.

When Single Kiasi wrapped Season 3 with Nick tangled in a scandalous cliffhanger, literally in bed with Sintamei, fans were left reeling.

The question was obvious: what happens to Rebecca? And what happens to Nick? As Season 4 rolls out, the man behind the character, Lenana Kariba, returns from London with a clearer sense of who Nick is and where his story might finally lead.

In an interview, Lenana speaks with the same calm sincerity that has made Nick both loved and loathed on screen.

Except this time, the drama stays in Nairobi. His real life has taken a quieter, sweeter turn, one that began with a love story he never saw coming.

Lenana Kariba

Life In The UK & A Plot Twist He Didn’t Plan For

Lenana didn’t move to the United Kingdom with dreams of a British acting conquest. In fact, he laughs at the idea. His move was simple, he fell in love.

“Honestly, moving to the UK was never on my vision board,” he says.

I met my now wife, and before I knew it, she had to head back. Something just told me everything would be okay.

He followed his instinct…and her. The result? A thriving life he describes as one of his happiest surprises.

“Sometimes the unplanned moves end up being the best chapters in your story,” he says.

Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen

Acting Across Continents

Despite being thousands of kilometres away, Lenana continues to land Kenyan roles with impressive ease. The credit, he insists, belongs to the team behind Single Kiasi.

“I am quite fortunate with these gigs,” he says. “Philip and Grace are absolute gems. They are patient with me, which is rare in this industry.”

His process is almost cinematic: a quick call, a tight script, scheduling his time and then he’s on a plane.

Season 4 had him in Kenya for only three intense weeks before he was back in London, returning to fatherhood and routine.

“It’s a whirlwind, but somehow, it works perfectly,” he says.

Can Love Survive Another Storm?

Season 4 pushes Nick into his most vulnerable point yet. His relationship with Rebecca has survived infidelity scares, trust issues and family interference. But this season, the stakes feel heavier.

“He really tries to be a lot more sincere and honest this time,” Lenana says. “But, you know, things do not always go to plan.”

Nick is still walking that dangerous line between hero and villain.

“I feel like it could be cut right down the middle,” he explains. “As much as he tries to be honest, there are some things he could have done better.”

Balancing Nick’s Flaws And His Heart

To Lenana, Nick’s defining trait isn’t charm or chaos, it is sincerity. He sees Nick as a nice guy.

A lot of things between him and Rebecca are not really his fault. The odds are just against him. But he really does love Rebecca and he is trying to make it work.

Lenana Kariba

This sincerity, he believes, is what fans will finally see clearly this season.

“Nick is actually very genuine. He is not like the other guys,” Lenana says.

Family Drama

If Nick hoped for peace at home, he may be disappointed. His mother, played by Nini Wacera, steps back slightly this season, but her absence opens the door for a new family member.

“Just when Nick thinks he can breathe, boom, in comes Auntie,” Lenana teases.

“She’s no fan of Rebecca either, but Nick can push back a little more now. He is standing up for his relationship.”

The Scene He Can’t Wait For Fans To See

Lenana won’t reveal much, but there is one scene he is especially proud of.

“It’s a very emotional, happy love scene,” he says. “A lot of things come into play, and I am looking forward to viewers seeing it.”

Moment That Still Makes Him Laugh

Lenana’s funniest memory takes him back to his very first appearance on the show.

“It was a club scene, and I had to crouch because of the camera’s eye line,” he recalls, laughing. “To date, everyone cracks up about it.”

Lenana Kariba

Life Off Screen. Wings, Fatherhood And Future Dreams

On set, his go-to snack remains unchanged.

“Chicken Inn’s spicy wings. I love them,” he says.

Off set, life is much softer. He and his wife are raising their two-year-old daughter, and while international projects are in view, his focus remains grounded.

“I never moved to build an international career. I moved to start my family,” he says. “But yes, for sure, I am working on more projects in the UK. You can definitely look forward to things coming.”

If Nick ever crossed into another Kenyan series, Lenana knows exactly where he’d fit: The Chocolate Empire.

And if stranded in a desert? He would rather have his phone to communicate with family, chicken wings and a Showmax subscription.