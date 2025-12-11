Jeff Koinange’s Biography: Family, career, Citizen TV comeback

Jeff Mwaura Koinange MBS (born 7 January 1966) is one of Kenya’s most celebrated journalists and media personalities, known both nationally and internationally for his distinctive voice, incisive interviewing style, and decades-long career in broadcast journalism.

He is the host of Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV, a prime-time talk show that has made him a household name in Kenya and across East Africa.

Early Life and Background

Jeff Koinange was born on 7 January 1966 in Kenya, in Banana Hill, Kiambu County near Nairobi, into the prominent Koinange family, a lineage deeply rooted in Kenya’s historical and political landscape.

Jeff Koinange

He is a grandson of Koinange Wa Mbiyu, a prominent leader during the colonial era.

Jeff’s father, Frederick Mbiyu Koinange, passed away when Jeff was very young, and he was primarily raised by his mother alongside his siblings.

His upbringing in Nairobi exposed him early to Kenya’s vibrant social and political conversations, a background that would later shape his career in journalism.

Education

Jeff’s academic journey began in Kenya, where he completed his secondary education at St. Mary’s School in Nairobi.

In pursuit of a career in media, he moved to the United States in the late 1980s. Jeff first attended Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York, where he studied broadcast technology and management, graduating with honours.

He then transferred to New York University (NYU), earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

Career Beginnings

Before becoming a journalist, Jeff briefly worked as a flight attendant with Pan American World Airways, an experience that broadened his worldview and sparked his interest in storytelling and global affairs.

His first steps into media were in the United States and Africa with roles at major news outlets, including:

ABC News (reporter)

NBC News (producer)

Reuters Television (correspondent and later chief producer).

These foundational roles honed his skills in reporting, production, and on-camera presentation.

Jeff Koinange

International Breakthrough with CNN

Jeff’s big international break came in 2001 when he joined CNN International as its Senior Africa Correspondent.

Based in Africa, he reported from some of the continent’s most volatile regions, covering pivotal events including the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, the Darfur crisis, and the devastating famine in Niger.

His work during this period earned him global recognition and prestigious awards, most notably a Television Emmy Award in 2005 in recognition of his reporting on humanitarian crises, making him one of the few African journalists to receive such an honour.

Jeff also reported internationally beyond Africa, covering major global stories such as the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the United States and events in Iraq.

Return to Kenya and Local Influence

After leaving CNN in 2007, Jeff returned to Kenya and immediately became a leading voice in local media.

He anchored at K24 TV, where he hosted influential shows that blended news, commentary, and interviews with public figures.

He later anchored at Arise Television in South Africa before returning home to launch Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), first on KTN and later on Citizen TV under Royal Media Services.

The show quickly became a staple for engaging discussions on politics, society, and national affairs.

In addition to television, Jeff expanded his media presence into radio, hosting a breakfast show on HOT 96 FM, where his candid conversations and rapport with listeners further cemented his place in Kenya’s media landscape.

Jeff Koinange

Other Roles and Contributions

Beyond journalism, Jeff has appeared as a judge on East Africa’s Got Talent, showcasing another side of his media versatility.

He has also been active in community development initiatives, including literacy projects that aim to provide resources to underserved communities.

Jeff has published his memoir Through My African Eyes, offering personal insights into his life, career, and the lessons he has learned reporting from some of the world’s most challenging environments.

Personal Life

Jeff Koinange is married to Shaila Koinange, and the couple has one son, Jamal Mbiyu Koinange.

Jeff is known to keep his private life relatively guarded, though he has occasionally shared personal reflections on family and career in interviews and writings.

Jeff Koinange’s 2025 Break From Citizen TV

Jeff Koinange was off television for several months in 2025, with JKL continuing to air under his branding but hosted by colleagues, including Ayub Abdikadir.

This absence lasted approximately six months, and viewers noticed that he did not appear on either his regular JKL broadcast or his Hot 96 FM radio programme .

During his break, rumours circulated widely online, including claims that he had been fired from Citizen TV or was facing personal or health challenges.

In late October 2025, Jeff himself broke his silence in a video shared by media personality Maina Kageni, reassuring fans that he was doing well and would soon return to screens.

Jeff Koinange made a comeback to Citizen TV on December 10, 2025, returning as host of JKL after the extended absence.