[Full List] Ruto confers Senior Counsel title to Noordin Haji, Wetangula, 52 other lawyers

President William Samoei Ruto confers the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel to 54 advocates in Kenya

President William Ruto has today conferred the prestigious rank and dignity of Senior Counsel on a list of distinguished Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.

In a special issue of The Kenya Gazette published today (Vol. CXXVII—No. 257), President Ruto announced the appointments in recognition of the advocates' "exemplary service rendered to the nation in the legal profession" and their "esteemed contribution to law and development."

The list features prominent figures in Kenya’s legal and political landscape, including seasoned constitutional lawyers, former Law Society of Kenya leaders, and high-ranking public officials.

Among those elevated to the coveted rank are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, renowned constitutional lawyer and orator Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, and former Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana.

Also on the list are Noordin Mohamed Haji, the current Director General of the National Intelligence Service, and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan.

Former Law Society of Kenya Presidents Nelson Havi and Eric Theuri Njeru have also been conferred the rank.

According to the Gazette notice, the newly appointed Senior Counsel will have all the precedence and privileges of the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel.

List of New Senior Counsel Appointees

1. Rapinder Singh Sehmi 2. Paul Ndiritu Ndungu 3. Clement Muturi Kigano 4. Eliud Ng’ang’a Njoroge 5. Evans Thiga Gaturu 6. Ambrose Otieno Rachier 7. Richard Omwela 8. Moses Masika Wetang’ula (Dr.) 9. Alexandra Kontos 10. Nancy Wakarima Karigithu 11. Moses Kipng’etich Kurgat 12. Rubeena Dar 13. Kivutha Kibwana (Prof.) 14. Lumatete Walubengo Muchai 15. Njoroge Regeru 16. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba (Prof.) 17. Anastacia Kioko Mululu 18. James Ochieng’ Oduol 19. Jane Njeri Onyango 20. Christine Anyango Agimba 21. Hillary Chacha Odera 22. Njeri Caroline Ndegwa Kariuki 23. Mercy Wangari Buku 24. Isaac Edwin Nicholas Okero 25. Kariuki Muigua (Prof.) 26. Hosea Kimutai Kili (Dr.) 27. Kennedy Ogeto 28. Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey (Dr.) 29. James Mburu Kamau 30. William Ikutha Maema 31. Patrick Lutta Odongo 32. Ruth Anyango Aura (Dr.) 33. Mercy Mwarah Deche (Dr.) 34. Hassan Nunow Lakicha 35. Koki Muli Grignon 36. James Aggrey Mwamu 37. Adil Arshed Khawaja 38. Ahmed Issack Hassan 39. Paul Lilan 40. Henry Ongicho Asugah 41. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa 42. Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu 43. Mohammed Salim Balala 44. Rose Waithera Njoroge–Mbanya 45. Nazima Malik 46. Michi Kanyiri Kirimi 47. Noordin Mohamed Haji 48. Richard Harney 49. Ahmed Sheikh Adan 50. Nelson Andayi Havi 51. Eric Theuri Njeru 52. Elisha Zebedee Ongoya 53. Muthomi Thiankolu (Dr.) 54. Immaculate Muringo Kassait

