[Full List] Ruto confers Senior Counsel title to Noordin Haji, Wetangula, 52 other lawyers
President William Ruto has today conferred the prestigious rank and dignity of Senior Counsel on a list of distinguished Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.
In a special issue of The Kenya Gazette published today (Vol. CXXVII—No. 257), President Ruto announced the appointments in recognition of the advocates' "exemplary service rendered to the nation in the legal profession" and their "esteemed contribution to law and development."
The list features prominent figures in Kenya’s legal and political landscape, including seasoned constitutional lawyers, former Law Society of Kenya leaders, and high-ranking public officials.
Among those elevated to the coveted rank are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, renowned constitutional lawyer and orator Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, and former Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana.
Also on the list are Noordin Mohamed Haji, the current Director General of the National Intelligence Service, and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan.
Former Law Society of Kenya Presidents Nelson Havi and Eric Theuri Njeru have also been conferred the rank.
According to the Gazette notice, the newly appointed Senior Counsel will have all the precedence and privileges of the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel.
List of New Senior Counsel Appointees
1. Rapinder Singh Sehmi
2. Paul Ndiritu Ndungu
3. Clement Muturi Kigano
4. Eliud Ng’ang’a Njoroge
5. Evans Thiga Gaturu
6. Ambrose Otieno Rachier
7. Richard Omwela
8. Moses Masika Wetang’ula (Dr.)
9. Alexandra Kontos
10. Nancy Wakarima Karigithu
11. Moses Kipng’etich Kurgat
12. Rubeena Dar
13. Kivutha Kibwana (Prof.)
14. Lumatete Walubengo Muchai
15. Njoroge Regeru
16. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba (Prof.)
17. Anastacia Kioko Mululu
18. James Ochieng’ Oduol
19. Jane Njeri Onyango
20. Christine Anyango Agimba
21. Hillary Chacha Odera
22. Njeri Caroline Ndegwa Kariuki
23. Mercy Wangari Buku
24. Isaac Edwin Nicholas Okero
25. Kariuki Muigua (Prof.)
26. Hosea Kimutai Kili (Dr.)
27. Kennedy Ogeto
28. Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey (Dr.)
29. James Mburu Kamau
30. William Ikutha Maema
31. Patrick Lutta Odongo
32. Ruth Anyango Aura (Dr.)
33. Mercy Mwarah Deche (Dr.)
34. Hassan Nunow Lakicha
35. Koki Muli Grignon
36. James Aggrey Mwamu
37. Adil Arshed Khawaja
38. Ahmed Issack Hassan
39. Paul Lilan
40. Henry Ongicho Asugah
41. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa
42. Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu
43. Mohammed Salim Balala
44. Rose Waithera Njoroge–Mbanya
45. Nazima Malik
46. Michi Kanyiri Kirimi
47. Noordin Mohamed Haji
48. Richard Harney
49. Ahmed Sheikh Adan
50. Nelson Andayi Havi
51. Eric Theuri Njeru
52. Elisha Zebedee Ongoya
53. Muthomi Thiankolu (Dr.)
54. Immaculate Muringo Kassait
