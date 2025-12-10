Advertisement

[Full List] Ruto confers Senior Counsel title to Noordin Haji, Wetangula, 52 other lawyers

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 12:40 - 10 December 2025
President William Samoei Ruto confers the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel to 54 advocates in Kenya
President William Ruto has today conferred the prestigious rank and dignity of Senior Counsel on a list of distinguished Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.

In a special issue of The Kenya Gazette published today (Vol. CXXVII—No. 257), President Ruto announced the appointments in recognition of the advocates' "exemplary service rendered to the nation in the legal profession" and their "esteemed contribution to law and development."

The list features prominent figures in Kenya’s legal and political landscape, including seasoned constitutional lawyers, former Law Society of Kenya leaders, and high-ranking public officials.

Among those elevated to the coveted rank are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, renowned constitutional lawyer and orator Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, and former Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana.

I’m not on social media - PLO Lumumba disowns twitter accounts under his name
I’m not on social media - PLO Lumumba disowns twitter accounts under his name
Also on the list are Noordin Mohamed Haji, the current Director General of the National Intelligence Service, and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan. 

Former Law Society of Kenya Presidents Nelson Havi and Eric Theuri Njeru have also been conferred the rank.

According to the Gazette notice, the newly appointed Senior Counsel will have all the precedence and privileges of the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel.

List of New Senior Counsel Appointees

1.     Rapinder Singh Sehmi

2.     Paul Ndiritu Ndungu

3.     Clement Muturi Kigano

4.     Eliud Ng’ang’a Njoroge

5.     Evans Thiga Gaturu

6.     Ambrose Otieno Rachier

7.     Richard Omwela

8.     Moses Masika Wetang’ula (Dr.)

9.     Alexandra Kontos

10.  Nancy Wakarima Karigithu

11.  Moses Kipng’etich Kurgat

12.  Rubeena Dar

13.  Kivutha Kibwana (Prof.)

14.  Lumatete Walubengo Muchai

15.  Njoroge Regeru

16.  Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba (Prof.)

17.  Anastacia Kioko Mululu

18.  James Ochieng’ Oduol

19.  Jane Njeri Onyango

20.  Christine Anyango Agimba

21.  Hillary Chacha Odera

22.  Njeri Caroline Ndegwa Kariuki

23.  Mercy Wangari Buku

24.  Isaac Edwin Nicholas Okero

25.  Kariuki Muigua (Prof.)

26.  Hosea Kimutai Kili (Dr.)

27.  Kennedy Ogeto

28.  Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey (Dr.)

29.  James Mburu Kamau

30.  William Ikutha Maema

31.  Patrick Lutta Odongo

32.  Ruth Anyango Aura (Dr.)

33.  Mercy Mwarah Deche (Dr.)

34.  Hassan Nunow Lakicha

35.  Koki Muli Grignon

36.  James Aggrey Mwamu

37.  Adil Arshed Khawaja

38.  Ahmed Issack Hassan

39.  Paul Lilan

40.  Henry Ongicho Asugah

41.  Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa

42.  Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu

43.  Mohammed Salim Balala

44.  Rose Waithera Njoroge–Mbanya

45.  Nazima Malik

46.  Michi Kanyiri Kirimi

47.  Noordin Mohamed Haji

48.  Richard Harney

49.  Ahmed Sheikh Adan

50.  Nelson Andayi Havi

51.  Eric Theuri Njeru

52.  Elisha Zebedee Ongoya

53.  Muthomi Thiankolu (Dr.)

54.  Immaculate Muringo Kassait

