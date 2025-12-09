NCBA, HEVA fund unveil loan products made for artists, content creators, creatives

NCBA Bank and HEVA Fund unveil new financing options to help artists and content creators grow their businesses.

NCBA Bank has partnered with HEVA Fund in a new financing push that could mark a major turning point for Kenya’s creative sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The creative industry has long been celebrated for its talent, but underserved when it comes to capital access.

The two organisations on Monday signed an agreement introducing specialised financial products designed to match the realities of creative work, where income is irregular, projects are seasonal, and cash flow can fluctuate sharply.

Denis Njau- Group Director Retail Banking NCBA(left) & Waikuru Njuguna, Managing Partner HEVA Fund

Under the partnership, creatives will now access Event Financing, Invoice Discounting, LPO Financing, Working Capital support, and Start-Up Incubator Financing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the organisations, these solutions are tailored to help artists, production companies, event organisers, designers, and other creative enterprises stabilise and scale their businesses.

The announcement was made during the NCBA Creative Economy Summit, which also coincided with the Elev8 LIVE album launch, an NCBA-supported platform showcasing emerging Kenyan musicians.

Speaking at the event, NCBA said the initiative is part of its “Change the Story” agenda that prioritises inclusive economic opportunities, especially for youth.

The bank’s collaboration with HEVA Fund, widely recognised for its 12 years of work in financing and incubating creative ventures, will operate on a 50:50 shared-risk capital match model.

Amb. Ted Kwaka – Creative Economy Champion(left), Linda Murithi – Founder, The Core Fashion Roundtable Talks, Morris Kobia – Founder & CEO, ELEV8 (Producer MOTIF DI DON) & Reuben Odanga – Founder & Creative Producer, Multan Productions

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means both institutions will jointly fund lending to creative MSMEs, a move expected to ease collateral burdens, promote fairer lending terms, and unlock growth across one of the fastest-expanding sectors of Kenya’s economy.

HEVA Fund has previously invested in more than 300 creative businesses and supported over 20,000 artists across East Africa.

With the creative economy contributing an estimated 5.3% to Kenya’s GDP, stakeholders say improving access to finance remains the single biggest hurdle limiting further growth, a gap this partnership seeks to fill.

NCBA noted that the new financing suite is designed to meet creatives where they are, offering the flexibility needed for project-based work, production timelines, and client-driven payments.

With Kenya’s creative scene, from music and fashion to film, digital arts, and events, growing rapidly, both institutions expressed optimism that the collaboration will expand financial inclusion and strengthen the wider ecosystem.

Advertisement