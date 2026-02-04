Rev Lucy Natasha opens new church in South Sudan, meets President Salva Kiir

Renowned Kenyan preacher Rev. Lucy Natasha has concluded a high-profile faith mission in South Sudan that included a courtesy call on President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the official opening of a new church, marking a significant moment in the country’s religious and social landscape.

In a statement shared after the visit, Rev. Lucy expressed gratitude to the people and government of South Sudan for what she described as warm hospitality and support during her “Kingdom Assignment” in the country.

She singled out President Kiir and the South Sudanese leadership for fostering an environment of peace that allows faith-based initiatives to thrive.

Rev Lucy Natasha meets South Sudan President Salva Kiir

“This was more than a visit; it was a divine movement,” she said, adding that her mission was centred on spiritual renewal, unity, and national healing.

Courtesy Call on President Salva Kiir

Rev. Lucy’s meeting with President Kiir was framed as a courtesy call, reflecting the growing engagement between faith leaders and political leadership in South Sudan.

The engagement highlighted the role of religious institutions in peacebuilding, reconciliation, and community development in a nation that has experienced years of conflict and transition.

Opening of a New Church

The visit also coincided with the official opening of a new church under Rev. Lucy’s ministry.

The church is envisioned as a centre for worship, healing, and transformation, aimed at serving diverse communities across the country.

According to Rev. Lucy, the church will focus not only on spiritual growth but also on leadership development and community empowerment.

Rev Lucy Natasha opens new Empowerment Christian Church in South Sudan

She also acknowledged local pastors, church leaders, and volunteers, describing their work as instrumental in advancing faith-based service in South Sudan.

Prayer for Peace and Leadership

During a church service, Rev. Lucy led congregants in a prayer focused on peace, unity, and righteous leadership for South Sudan. In her address, she declared an end to violence and division, calling for wisdom to guide those in positions of authority.

She described South Sudan as entering a “new dawn,” declaring that the nation would be known for peace rather than pain, and encouraged worshippers to embrace hope for the country’s future.

Rev. Lucy also stated that her ministry has worked in more than 50 nations globally, with a focus on evangelism, discipleship, and leadership development, adding that South Sudan holds a special place in her current mission.

Concluding her visit, Rev. Lucy offered a message of revival and prosperity for South Sudan, expressing confidence in the nation’s future.

“Your people shall prosper in peace. Your land shall flourish with a Kingdom harvest,” she said.