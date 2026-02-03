All about new special coloured number plates launched in Kenya

The Ministry of Transport on Tuesday unveiled new green number plates exclusively for electric vehicles (EVs).

The launch, which coincided with the introduction of the country's e-mobility policy framework, aims to make zero-emission vehicles more identifiable and encourage their widespread adoption amid growing concerns over carbon emissions and climate change.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir made the announcement during a ceremony at KICC, Nairobi, directing all electric vehicles, regardless of category, to switch to the new green reflective plates effective immediately.

New green number plates for electric vehicles

"Like I mentioned in my earlier remarks, this will be the new kid in town. All the electric vehicle number plates will now be green, registered in green," Chirchir stated, emphasizing the plates as a "signature for those of us supporting the reduction of carbon footprints."

The green plates feature a distinctive design with reflective material, intended to highlight EVs on the road and symbolise Kenya's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Officials noted that the initiative will help in implementing targeted incentives for EV owners, such as potential priority lanes or reduced tolls in the future, though specific perks were not detailed at the launch.

Chirchir further urged motorists to transition to electric vehicles, highlighting their long-term cost savings and environmental benefits.

"Electric vehicles are not only cheaper to operate but also crucial in our fight against climate change," he added.

Lithium is set to be at a shortage as demand for electric vehicles increases.

The policy aligns with broader national goals to cut carbon emissions and foster a green economy, with the government aiming to increase EV adoption through supportive infrastructure like expanded charging stations.

This move comes as Kenya joins a growing list of countries implementing visual identifiers for clean-energy vehicles. Similar schemes have been successful in nations like India and the United Kingdom, where green plates or flashes have boosted public awareness and policy enforcement for low-emission transport.