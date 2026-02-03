A digital pop-art collage of a creator holding a smartphone and a mini tripod, symbolising the modern hustle of TikTok content creation.

Kenyan creators earn Sh47m in first year of TikTok for Business

TikTok for Business has marked one year since its launch in Kenya, with early data pointing to growing adoption by local advertisers and increased earnings for digital creators, according to figures released by the company.

The platform entered the Kenyan market in early 2025 through local partnerships, with Aleph Holdings supporting sales and operations, and influencer marketing firm Wowzi managing creator collaborations.

TikTok says the partnerships were intended to localise advertising support and streamline engagement between brands and creators.

A photo of a person using TikTok

During its first year, TikTok reports that more than 200 Kenyan creators earned a combined USD 350,000 (about Sh47 million) through brand collaborations facilitated on the platform.

The company did not disclose average creator earnings or how revenues were distributed across participants.

Several Kenyan companies across the fintech, e-commerce and consumer goods sectors were highlighted as early adopters of TikTok’s advertising tools.

Beyond commercial performance, Kenya also received regional recognition at the TikTok Ad Awards for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan (METAP).

The SKYTok community awareness campaign by SKY Girls Kenya received a Bronze award in the Community Core category, which focuses on creator-led engagement.

TikTok executives described the first year as an indication of how Kenyan brands are experimenting with mobile-first advertising and creator-driven campaigns.

"In just one year, we’ve seen Kenyan businesses unlock the true power of creativity and performance on TikTok. From fintech to consumer, e-commerce and telco - many industries are increasingly embracing TikTok’s full-funnel solutions to scale their growth and connect authentically with their audience,” Jochen Bischoff, Head of Global Business Solutions, Africa at TikTok said.

Industry partners, including Aleph Holdings and Wowzi, said the platform has contributed to the growth of Kenya’s digital advertising and creator economy, though independent market-wide data on overall impact was not provided.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

"Talented creators have become one of the strongest drivers of brand growth on TikTok in Kenya. This impact is made possible by their outstanding creativity, authenticity, and entrepreneurial spirit," said Mike Otieno, Co-founder & President, Wowzi.

As competition among digital platforms intensifies, TikTok for Business is positioning itself as a key channel for advertisers seeking younger, mobile-first audiences in Kenya, a market where social media continues to play an expanding role in commerce and marketing.

