How star presenters drive audience loyalty more than station branding

A recent poll has ranked Radio Jambo and Radio Citizen among the most listened-to radio stations in Kenya.

Kenya’s radio industry has long thrived on strong brands and expansive programming strategies, but fresh audience data now suggests a different driver of success, personality.

According to the latest IPSOS and GeoPoll audience surveys indicate that radios continued dominance may be anchored less in station identity and more in the magnetic pull of its star presenters.

Star power driving listenership

According to the latest Kenya Audience Tracker (KAT) data, Radio Jambo has secured the top spot among Nairobi radio stations, with its flagship breakfast and drive-time shows ranking number one nationally.

Also ranked among the top is Radio Citizen which continues to dominate the airwaves.

At the centre of this success are the popular on-air duos Gidi na Ghost and Mbusi na Lion, whose influence appears to extend far beyond traditional entertainment.

The breakfast show, hosted by Gidi na Ghost between 6:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m, has become a staple for many Kenyan households and commuters.

Known for their humour, candid discussions and relatable storytelling, the duo has cultivated a loyal audience that tunes in not just for music or news, but for the personalities themselves.

Similarly, Mbusi na Lion, who command the 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. drive-time slot, have built a reputation for energetic delivery and engaging listener interaction, providing a daily transition for audiences navigating the demands of work and evening commutes.

Mbusi Deh and Lion Deh

The shift from station loyalty to presenter loyalty

The growing popularity of presenter-led programming reflects a broader shift in listener behaviour.

While radio stations traditionally relied on carefully curated playlists, format consistency and marketing, audiences are increasingly forming emotional connections with presenters they perceive as authentic and relatable.

The IPSOS and GeoPoll findings reinforce this trend, suggesting that strong known personalities can significantly influence ratings performance.

In Kenya’s competitive radio landscape, where multiple stations offer similar music formats and talk segments, presenters who can establish trust and familiarity often become the distinguishing factor.

Cultural influence beyond entertainment

Beyond audience numbers, personality-driven radio programming has demonstrated measurable cultural influence.

Popular radio presenters often shape trending conversations, social attitudes and even public opinion on topical issues.

Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi

Their accessibility through call-ins and social media interactions further strengthens listener loyalty, creating communities that extend beyond the airwaves.