Following the implementation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice has completed the release of approximately 3.5 million pages of investigative records.

While the vast majority of these documents focus on domestic activities, a small subset of personal correspondence from the 2009–2014 period mentions Kenya, sparking discussions regarding the financier’s international networking attempts.

Context of the Document Release

The records, released in phases ending in late January 2026, consist of a massive "over-collection" of materials, including personal emails, travel itineraries, and business proposals found on Epstein’s devices.

Legal experts caution that the inclusion of a name or country in these files does not constitute evidence of illegal activity, as many documents reflect Epstein’s one-sided attempts to cultivate influence.

Among the most discussed materials are emails involving Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of global logistics firm DP World.

Records state that bin Sulayem was in Nairobi in April 2013 for the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta. At the time, bin Sulayem was a known business associate of Epstein.

In a message dated October 2014, Epstein claimed to be in Mombasa and asserted he was discussing a regional logistics park with the Kenyan leader.

Fact-Check Note: Independent investigators and Kenyan authorities have found no official records to corroborate Epstein's claim of a meeting with President Kenyatta.

Analysts suggest this may be an instance of Epstein "name-dropping" or exaggerating his proximity to world leaders to impress other business associates, a tactic he was documented using in other regions.

Travel and Social Correspondence

The files also include social itineraries from U.S.-based associates, such as publicist Peggy Siegel, who mentioned planned safari trips to the Maasai Mara and Lamu in 2009.

Additionally, some emails from 2009 to 2011 discuss "internships" and travel arrangements for young women to Kenya.

While the phrasing has drawn scrutiny from online commentators, the Department of Justice has noted that these specific records do not establish criminal conduct or provide proof of the ages of those involved.

No charges have been filed in relation to these travel logs.

The release of these documents has not led to any allegations against Kenyan officials or institutions.