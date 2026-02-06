Beat the sweat - Fabrics that keep odour & stains away

Sweat is inevitable, but clothing choices can significantly influence comfort, appearance, and confidence.

Sweating is a natural process that helps regulate body temperature, but it can quickly become uncomfortable, especially when it leads to odour, visible stains, or chafing.

Choosing the right clothing material can make a huge difference in staying fresh, comfortable, and confident.

While some fabrics help wick away moisture and prevent odour, others trap sweat and intensify body smells.

Understanding the science behind textiles and their interaction with sweat can help anyone make smarter clothing choices.

Fabrics that work for sweaty skin

1. Cotton: Breathable but limited Cotton is often the go-to fabric because it is soft, breathable, and natural. It allows air to circulate, which helps sweat evaporate and keeps the skin cool.

Light cotton shirts or T-shirts are ideal for everyday wear. However, cotton tends to absorb moisture rather than wick it away.

This can lead to visible sweat stains if the fabric remains damp for long periods. Opting for cotton blends with moisture-wicking fibres can give you the best of both worlds.

Clothes and a fabric softener

2. Linen: Cool and lightweight Linen is another natural fabric known for its breathability. Its loose weave promotes airflow, keeping the body cooler on hot days.

It also dries quickly compared to cotton, reducing the risk of lingering dampness. Linen is perfect for casual wear, office attire in warmer climates, and summer outings.

Its slightly rough texture may not suit everyone, but it is highly effective at reducing sweat accumulation.

3. Merino wool: Surprisingly sweat-friendly While wool might seem counterintuitive, fine Merino wool is excellent at regulating temperature and wicking moisture.

It can absorb sweat without feeling wet, which helps reduce odour buildup.

A full-length oversized wool coat

Merino wool shirts or base layers are especially useful for active individuals who sweat during exercise or travel. They are soft, lightweight, and resistant to bacteria that cause odour.

4. Performance synthetics: Engineered to handle sweat Many modern synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, and specialized blends are designed to wick moisture away from the skin.

Sportswear brands often use these materials for gym wear, running shirts, and active trousers.

Unlike cotton, these fabrics pull sweat to the surface where it can evaporate quickly, keeping the body dry and reducing the chances of stains.

Look for clothing labeled “moisture-wicking” or “quick-dry” for optimal results.

Fabrics to avoid

1. Polyester and nylon in everyday wear While synthetics excel in sportswear, standard polyester or nylon used in regular clothing can trap heat and sweat if not engineered for moisture control.

These fabrics tend to retain odour and create visible sweat marks, making them uncomfortable for all-day wear in non-athletic settings.

2. Silk: Elegant but sweaty Silk is luxurious and lightweight, but it is not ideal for heavy sweaters.

It is delicate and can retain sweat stains, which may be difficult to remove. Moreover, sweat can cause silk to lose its sheen and create odour over time.

3. Denim and heavy fabrics Thick fabrics like denim, corduroy, or wool blends trap heat and prevent sweat from evaporating.