A Sickle Cell Survivor's Journey of Strength and Triumph | Pulse Spotlight

She’s more than her diagnosis. In this powerful and emotional interview, Nicole Achieng, opens up about her journey as a sickle cell survivor, from painful hospital visits and silent struggles to moments of strength, hope, and ultimate triumph. She shares what it's really like living with sickle cell disease, the challenges most people don’t see, and how she’s turning her pain into purpose.