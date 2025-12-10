10 biggest podcasts of 2025 in Kenya

Kenyan creators have taken over Spotify Wrapped 2025, with local podcasts outperforming global favourites in a breakthrough year for the country’s audio scene.

Kenya’s podcasting scene has taken a bold step into the future, with local creators now commanding the top spots in Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped charts.

Gone are the days when foreign podcasts dominated local listening habits, as Kenyan voices rise to the forefront of the global audio landscape.

The 2025 data from Spotify Wrapped highlights a dramatic change in podcast consumption, with Kenyan creators now occupying top positions across various genres.

Leading the charge is So This Is Love, hosted by Julia Gaitho, also known as Jules. The show, which has become a space for therapeutic conversations and emotional healing, offers a raw and honest exploration of relationships, making it a go-to for many.

Podcaster and content creator Julia 'Jules' Gaitho

Episodes like “Sophia & Bumpy” and “Grace & Malcolm” have been the most popular, turning vulnerability into a viral moment.

Jules has mastered the art of creating a space where listeners feel seen and heard, a testament to the power of authenticity in Kenyan podcasting.

Not far behind, The97sPodcast is taking listeners on a lively ride with hosts Trevor, Frank, and Dante.

The97sPodcast hosts Trevor, Frank, and Dante

Known for their witty banter and chaotic yet relatable discussions, the show resonates deeply with the Gen Z audience.

It reflects the highs and lows of youth culture in Kenya, cementing its place as a staple for those seeking a mix of entertainment and relatability.

Evolution of Podcasts

Kenyan podcasts have also evolved from simple hangout spots to high-production storytelling platforms.

Mic Cheque Podcast and The Sandwich Podcast are shining examples of this growth.

Mic Cheque, with its hosts Chaxy, Mariah, and Mwass, has transitioned from industry gossip to preserving Kenya’s entertainment history, while The Sandwich Podcast continues to serve up high-energy humour that speaks to Nairobi’s youthful spirit.

A key trend that has emerged in 2025 is the movement of these digital communities into physical spaces.

Podcasts no longer exist solely in the studio; creators are now filling auditoriums with live events that blend performance, music, and podcasting.

The Sandwich Podcast has transformed its Sandwich Sundays into a must-attend event, bringing listeners and creators together in a festival-like atmosphere.

Similarly, The Messy Inbetween podcast has taken its listeners on live "girls’ trips," reinforcing the strong connection between hosts and their communities.

Wellness-focused podcasts, like Adelle Onyango’s Legally Clueless, continue to lead by offering practical workshops beyond the mic, further blurring the lines between podcast content and real-world experiences.

The So This Is Love and The Messy Inbetween podcasts were part of Spotify's live podcast sessions in Kenya on September 6, 2025, showcasing the growing engagement between creators and fans across the country.

The Messy Inbetween hosts Lydia and Murugi during a live experience in 2025

Kenyan listeners are not only seeking entertainment; they are also engaging in educational content.

Podcasts like The Mkurugenzi Podcast, hosted by Abel Mutua, draw in listeners with compelling storytelling, while Financially Incorrect with Barrack Bukusi delves into the complexities of modern Kenyan economics, debunking common myths about money.

Despite the dominance of local favourites, Kenyans are still tuning into international voices.

Podcasts like The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett and The Mel Robbins Podcast continue to offer valuable insights into entrepreneurship and self-improvement, complementing the vibrant local podcasting culture.

The Kenyan podcasting ecosystem is thriving, with even niche genres gaining ground. True Crime Kenya, for example, has successfully adapted the global true crime format to a local context, diving deep into Kenyan cases with local flair and nuance.

Kenyan podcasters have embraced their unique voices, focusing on their communities, stories, and cultural nuances.

They no longer seek validation from abroad but have instead nurtured loyal local audiences, building an ecosystem where authenticity is the most valuable currency.

As we look ahead, the future of Kenyan podcasting seems poised for even greater things. With shows like So This Is Love and The97sPodcast leading the charge, it's clear that the voices of Nairobi, and Kenya at large, are here to stay in the world of podcasting.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Top Podcasts in Kenya