Why sitting sideways on a boda boda is more dangerous than you think

Some passengers sit turned to the side, looking either left or right instead of facing forward in the direction the motorbike is heading.

Sitting sideways on a boda boda has become a familiar sight on Kenyan roads, especially among passengers wearing skirts or those who simply feel too comfortable with the habit.

But while it appears convenient or culturally normalised, it remains one of the most dangerous ways to ride a motorcycle.

Road safety experts consistently warn that this posture compromises balance, visibility, and reaction time, factors that determine whether a rider and their passenger arrive safely or not.

Below are the key reasons why sideways seating should be avoided at all costs.

1. It disrupts the motorcycle’s balance

A motorbike’s stability relies heavily on even weight distribution. When a passenger sits sideways, they shift the centre of gravity to one side, forcing the rider to overcorrect throughout the journey.

This imbalance becomes even more dangerous when manoeuvring potholes, speed bumps, or sudden obstacles on the road.

A boda boda rider

2. Poor grip makes the passenger the first to fall

Sideways passengers often hold the seat with just one hand or rely on friction to stay in place. This weak grip increases the likelihood of being thrown off during sudden braking, swerving, or even mild bumps.

In most recorded incidents, the passenger falls off the bike before the rider even realises what has happened. The posture offers no proper anchor point for the body.

3. Limited visibility reduces reaction time

When facing forward, a passenger can anticipate bumps, braking, or sharp turns. Sitting sideways removes this advantage.

You’re essentially ‘blind’ to what the rider sees ahead, which slows your natural reaction time. Without the ability to lean with the bike or brace for impact, the risk of injury becomes significantly higher.

4. Greater risk of severe injuries in a fall

If a bike tips over while the passenger is sitting sideways, the point of impact is often the hip, ribs, or head.

With feet positioned together on one side, it becomes nearly impossible to stabilise, jump off, or control the landing.

In contrast, a forward-facing passenger can use both legs to regain balance or minimise injury during a fall.

5. The habit encourages overloading

Sideways seating is also commonly used as a way to fit extra passengers on a boda boda.

Overloading is already a major cause of motorcycle accidents in Kenya, and sitting sideways makes the situation even more unstable.

The combination of poor balance and excess weight drastically increases the chances of losing control.

