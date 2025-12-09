Advertisement

Why sitting sideways on a boda boda is more dangerous than you think

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:28 - 09 December 2025
An AI-generated image of a person on a boda boda
Some passengers sit turned to the side, looking either left or right instead of facing forward in the direction the motorbike is heading.
Advertisement

Sitting sideways on a boda boda has become a familiar sight on Kenyan roads, especially among passengers wearing skirts or those who simply feel too comfortable with the habit.

Advertisement

But while it appears convenient or culturally normalised, it remains one of the most dangerous ways to ride a motorcycle.

Road safety experts consistently warn that this posture compromises balance, visibility, and reaction time, factors that determine whether a rider and their passenger arrive safely or not.

Below are the key reasons why sideways seating should be avoided at all costs.

1. It disrupts the motorcycle’s balance

Advertisement

A motorbike’s stability relies heavily on even weight distribution. When a passenger sits sideways, they shift the centre of gravity to one side, forcing the rider to overcorrect throughout the journey.

This imbalance becomes even more dangerous when manoeuvring potholes, speed bumps, or sudden obstacles on the road.

A boda boda rider

2. Poor grip makes the passenger the first to fall

Sideways passengers often hold the seat with just one hand or rely on friction to stay in place. This weak grip increases the likelihood of being thrown off during sudden braking, swerving, or even mild bumps.

Advertisement

In most recorded incidents, the passenger falls off the bike before the rider even realises what has happened. The posture offers no proper anchor point for the body.

3. Limited visibility reduces reaction time

When facing forward, a passenger can anticipate bumps, braking, or sharp turns. Sitting sideways removes this advantage.

You’re essentially ‘blind’ to what the rider sees ahead, which slows your natural reaction time. Without the ability to lean with the bike or brace for impact, the risk of injury becomes significantly higher.

4. Greater risk of severe injuries in a fall

Advertisement

If a bike tips over while the passenger is sitting sideways, the point of impact is often the hip, ribs, or head.
With feet positioned together on one side, it becomes nearly impossible to stabilise, jump off, or control the landing.

In contrast, a forward-facing passenger can use both legs to regain balance or minimise injury during a fall.

5. The habit encourages overloading

Sideways seating is also commonly used as a way to fit extra passengers on a boda boda.

Overloading is already a major cause of motorcycle accidents in Kenya, and sitting sideways makes the situation even more unstable.

The combination of poor balance and excess weight drastically increases the chances of losing control.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MP Moses Kuria and 4 others move to court to challenge new insurance requirement for boda bodas announced by CS Henry Rotich
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MP Moses Kuria and 4 others move to court to challenge new insurance requirement for boda bodas announced by CS Henry Rotich

6. Cultural familiarity should not override safety

Many people argue that sitting sideways is convenient, especially when dressed in skirts. However, convenience does not reduce risk.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Why sitting sideways on a boda boda is more dangerous than you think
News
09.12.2025
Why sitting sideways on a boda boda is more dangerous than you think
Talanta Sports City Stadium
News Sports
09.12.2025
PHOTOS: New Talanta Sports City nears 70% mark as Kenya gears up for AFCON 2027
Shock as daring Nairobi man vandalises billboard in broad daylight
Business
08.12.2025
Shock as daring Nairobi man vandalises billboard in broad daylight
Inside Africa’s next big film boom: Why 2026 Kitale film week is betting on series production
Film
08.12.2025
Inside Africa’s next big film boom: Why 2026 Kitale film week is betting on series production
Inside Kenya’s M-Pesa betting economy & why it dominates
News Sports
08.12.2025
Inside Kenya’s M-Pesa betting economy & why it dominates
What Google searches reveals about Kenyans' curiosity in 2025
News
08.12.2025
What Google searches reveals about Kenyans' curiosity in 2025