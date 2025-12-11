How check 2025 KJSEA results

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has released the 2025 KJSEA results, confirming that all 1.13 million Junior School learners will transition to Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Kenya has officially released the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results, marking a major milestone in the transition of the first Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) cohort from Junior School to Senior School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced the results today at the New Mitihani House in Nairobi, confirming that all 1,130,459 learners who sat the assessment will advance to appropriate senior school pathways.

Speaking during the release, the CS described the moment as a historic step in the country’s education reforms, noting that the KJSEA is designed not just to test knowledge, but to map out learners’ strengths, aptitudes, and interests in line with CBC principles.

“This assessment goes beyond traditional examinations; it focuses on identifying learners’ strengths, aptitudes, and interests,” he said.

File image of Education CS Julius Migos

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Access Results

The ministry announced that individual results are now available online at: https://kjsea.knec.ac.ke , where learners can log in using their assessment number and one of their registered names.

CS Ogamba concluded by declaring the 2025 KJSEA officially released , wishing all learners success as they transition to the next phase of their education journey.

Over One Million Learners Assessed

All registered candidates successfully sat the assessment, even as heavy rains, swollen rivers, and a landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet posed logistical challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry deployed contingency measures to ensure no learner was left behind, including special sittings for hospitalised candidates.

Of the 1.13 million learners, 578,630 were boys and 551,829 girls, representing 51.19% and 48.81% respectively. Nairobi, Kakamega, and Nakuru recorded the highest number of candidates.

Age distribution data shows that 56.84% of learners were within the expected age range of 14–15 years, while 3.33% were adults aged 18 years or above. Kilifi recorded the highest number of over-age learners, while Baringo led in underage candidates.

Strong Performance in Humanities and Arts, Concerns in Maths

Advertisement

Advertisement

Results show that seven out of the twelve subjects had over 50% of learners performing at Meeting Expectations and Exceeding Expectations. These strong-performing subjects include:

Hindu Religious Education

Integrated Science

Social Studies

Creative Arts & Sports

Kiswahili

Christian Religious Education

Agriculture

Creative Arts & Sports had the highest proportion of learners attaining Approaching Expectations and above at 96.84%, followed closely by Agriculture and Kiswahili.

However, the CS expressed concern over Mathematics and Kenyan Sign Language, which recorded only 32.44% and 22.14% of learners meeting or exceeding expectations, respectively.

Female learners outperformed males in ten of the twelve subjects, with the widest gap in Kiswahili and Christian Religious Education.

Placement Into Senior School Pathways Begins Next Week

Placement into senior school will start next week and conclude by 20 December 2025. Learners will join Grade 10 from 12 January 2026 .

The ministry confirmed that the country’s 9,540 senior schools have a capacity of 2.2 million learners, assuring parents that there is “more than enough capacity” for the new cohort, partly due to the exit of almost a million KCSE candidates this year.

The assessment will account for 60% of learners’ transition scores, alongside 20% from KPPSEA and 20% from School-Based Assessments in Grades 7 and 8.

Government Maintains Fees, Announces Capitation Funding

The CS emphasised that no boarding or other senior school fees have been revised, assuring parents that existing guidelines remain in force.