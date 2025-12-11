5 money habits that actually build wealth for Millennials & Gen Z

A photo of two young people discussing how to make money

A photo of two young people discussing how to make money

Adulting hits different when your payslip lands or that long overdue payment comes through and vanishes within a week. Rent, fuel, lunch, emergencies and suddenly, you’re wondering where the money went.

For many young Kenyans, the dream isn’t just to survive, it's to thrive and finally build something that lasts.

Here’s the truth: adulting isn’t just about paying bills. It’s about learning to make your money work, even when you’re asleep. Whether you earn Sh30,000 or Sh300,000, these five money habits can help you grow from surviving to thriving.

A person holding a wad of cash

1. Track every shilling like it’s your side hustle

Budgeting sounds boring, but it’s the difference between being broke and being in control.

Start by tracking your spending, and no, not in your head. Use actual tools, apps or even a physical document.

You’ll be shocked at how fast money disappears on VIP tickets, IG shop deals, last-minute outfits for every event, and those “we’re outside” weekends

Once you know where your money goes, you’ll start spotting what to cut, what to keep, and what to invest in. Think of it as your personal audit, but without the stress.

2. Save before you spend (not after)

Here’s the rule: pay yourself first. The best way to build consistency is to save immediately when your salary hits.

Use the 50/20/30 spending rule to budget for your money.

50% on Needs: This is for essential expenses you must have, such as rent or mortgage, groceries, utilities, transportation, and insurance.

30% on Wants: This category is for discretionary spending, or things you want but don't need, like dining out, entertainment, hobbies, and vacations.

20% on Savings and Debt: This portion is dedicated to financial goals and obligations, including building an emergency fund, saving for retirement, insurance, and paying down debt.

Set up an auto-transfer to a savings account or investment plan before you even touch the cash.

Even 10% of your income, say Sh5,000, is a powerful start. With time, it builds discipline, and that’s the real wealth habit.

Remember, savings don’t just protect you from emergencies; they give you freedom.

3. Stop sleeping on insurance and investment plans

Here’s where most people miss it. They save money, which is great. But it just sits there, earning little or nothing. Or worse, they have no protection if life throws a curveball.

That’s where smart plans like Jubilee’s Faida Elite come in. It’s a life-insurance-linked investment plan that lets your money grow while protecting your loved ones.

When Jubilee says they let your money work for you and leave a legacy for your loved ones, it means ensuring your loved ones are not left stranded if something unexpected happens to you (like death, critical illness, or disability).

You can start as low as Sh5,000 a month, and choose how often you contribute: monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

Jubilee’s Faida Elite

You get competitive interest returns with up to Sh1 million life cover.

Plus, it comes with tax relief, meaning you keep more of your money working for you.

Think of it as a two-in-one deal: life cover and long-term wealth creation for you.

Faida Elite allows you to select a life cover amount from Sh100k - 1M, so that in the unfortunate event that you die within the period of the policy, your beneficiaries (spouse, children, parents, grandchildren, etc) get the life cover amount.

That money can cover major costs ( school fees, rent, medical bills, daily living costs or fund investments) without disrupting your family during the difficult season.

4. Build an emergency fund before buying luxuries

Before that next weekend trip to Diani or impulse gadget buy, make sure you have at least three to six months of expenses tucked away.

Emergencies have no timing, and the worst feeling is being helpless when you could’ve planned for it.

Start small: save your lunch money twice a week or stash away bonuses and freelance or excess income. Soon enough, you’ll have a safety net that lets you handle life’s surprises without stress.

5. Make your money goals visible

Dreams are easier to achieve when you can see them. Write your goals down, whether it’s owning a home, funding your child’s education, taking that dream trip or getting off the grind to pursue that passion project.

Then attach timelines. For long-term goals, structured plans like Faida Elite can help turn those dreams into reality.

The earlier you start, the bigger the impact. That’s how real wealth builds, quietly, consistently, and intentionally.

The bottom line

Adulting might not come with a manual, but it definitely comes with bills. These habits won’t make you rich overnight, but they’ll make you ready for anything.

Long-term investment combined with compound interest is a powerful wealth-building strategy, often described as the "Eighth wonder of the world”.

Start small. Stay consistent. Invest with a long-term view. And let your money do the heavy lifting. Because the real flex in 2026? It’s not designer shoes, it’s financial freedom, with Faida Elite by Jubilee Life Insurance .

Take the first step toward financial freedom. SMS ‘Faida’ to 24464, and Jubilee Life Insurance will reach out to guide you.