Autopsy resolves mystery of 15 street children who died in Nairobi amid concerns

The funeral procession and burial of street children on Thursday, January 29 following the intervention of Nairobi politician Agnes Kagure.

What is the cause of mass deaths among Nairobi street families? Here's what autopsy revealed.

A recent surge in deaths among street families in Nairobi sparked concerns in the country, with pressure piling on the government to establish what is behind the trend.

Amid the pressure, government authorities collected samples from bodies of street children found dead at various places within the city and took them for further analysis.

Autopsy conducted on the bvodies have established three main causes behind the surge.

According to officials, some of those who died succumbed to pneumonia in the streets, with their bodies collected at various points by the police and taken to morgues wityhin the city.

Pathologists said most of the bodies collected had lung infections linked to pneumonia, giving the conclussion that most contracted the disease and succumbded after failing to get treatment.

Autopsy also established that some succumbed to starvation, highlighting the harsh realities that street families continue to face.

Bodily injuries was also cited as a cause of death for some whose bodies were collected from alleys and streets over the past few months.

According to the police, some lost their lives in insidences of mob justice across the city after being accused of stealing and cornered by irate crowds while other injuries were as a result of accidents such as drowning.

A sharp increase in number of deaths among street families grabbed national attention earlier this month during a mass burial for several bodies of street families recovered across the city.

Ten bodies were burried in a mass grave at Lang'ata Cemetery on Thursday, January 29.

Mass burial shifts focus to struggles of street families

The bodies were interred following the intervention of Agnes Kagure who settled morgue fees, arranged for transportation of the bodies and purchased coffins.

Volunteers joined street families at the somber event with calls for investigations dominating.

Kagure also called on the government to pusue a susatinable approach of rehabilitating street families, citing previous plans.

Hunger, illness, neglect and unexplained deaths are daily realities for street families. Addressing these challenges requires presence, organization, and sustained effort. Charity by well-wishers like myself alone cannot solve systemic problems, but it can remind us of our shared humanity and responsibility.

I call on the county leadership to wake up and activate coordinated healthcare, feeding programs, and rehabilitation initiatives for street families. We must build a Nairobi that values every life!

Teary goodbye

Street families served as pall bearers, biding an emotional farewell to their colleagues whose lives were cut short in the sttreets of an unforgiving struggle.

Those who spoke to the media during the emotional sendoff highlighted their daily struggles, noting that their living on the streets is not by choice, but as a result of compelling circumstances beyond their control.