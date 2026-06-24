Martin Kamotho, popularly known as "Githeri Man," was photographed eating githeri while standing in line to vote in 2017 (Image: Files)

Martin Kamotho, popularly known as "Githeri Man," was photographed eating githeri while standing in line to vote in 2017 (Image: Files)

Kenya's next General Election set for August 10, 2027 as IEBC unveils key deadlines

Public officers seeking elective seats will be required to resign by February 2027, while political parties have been given timelines for nominations and candidate submissions.

Kenya's next General Election will be held on August 10, 2027, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced, officially setting the stage for the country's next electoral cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made during the launch of the IEBC Election Operation Plan 2025–2027, where Commissioner Ann Nderitu also outlined a series of deadlines that political parties, aspirants and public officers will be required to meet ahead of the polls.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu during the launch of the IEBC Election Operation Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Public officers face February 2027 resignation deadline

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the key dates announced is February 9, 2027, the deadline for public officers intending to vie for elective positions to resign from their current roles.

The requirement is in line with the law, which requires public officers seeking political office to leave their positions at least six months before a General Election.

The deadline is expected to affect hundreds of public servants, including senior government officials, parastatal executives and county officers planning to contest various seats.

Timelines for parties and candidates

The IEBC has directed political parties to submit membership lists and details of party primaries by March 16, 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parties will also be required to conclude nominations and resolve any disputes arising from the process by May 9, 2027.

Independent candidates have been given the same deadline to formally sever ties with political parties before seeking elective office.

Candidate nominations will take place between May 29 and June 11, 2027, after which the race for various elective seats will officially take shape.

Campaigns will then run up to August 7, 2027, three days before Kenyans head to the ballot.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon speaks to the media during the launch (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Countdown to 2027 begins

With the election date now officially confirmed, political parties, aspiring candidates and voters are expected to begin preparations for what is likely to be another closely watched contest.