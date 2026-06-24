Kenya's next General Election set for August 10, 2027 as IEBC unveils key deadlines
Kenya's next General Election will be held on August 10, 2027, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced, officially setting the stage for the country's next electoral cycle.
The announcement was made during the launch of the IEBC Election Operation Plan 2025–2027, where Commissioner Ann Nderitu also outlined a series of deadlines that political parties, aspirants and public officers will be required to meet ahead of the polls.
Public officers face February 2027 resignation deadline
Among the key dates announced is February 9, 2027, the deadline for public officers intending to vie for elective positions to resign from their current roles.
The requirement is in line with the law, which requires public officers seeking political office to leave their positions at least six months before a General Election.
The deadline is expected to affect hundreds of public servants, including senior government officials, parastatal executives and county officers planning to contest various seats.
Timelines for parties and candidates
The IEBC has directed political parties to submit membership lists and details of party primaries by March 16, 2027.
Parties will also be required to conclude nominations and resolve any disputes arising from the process by May 9, 2027.
Independent candidates have been given the same deadline to formally sever ties with political parties before seeking elective office.
Candidate nominations will take place between May 29 and June 11, 2027, after which the race for various elective seats will officially take shape.
Campaigns will then run up to August 7, 2027, three days before Kenyans head to the ballot.
Countdown to 2027 begins
With the election date now officially confirmed, political parties, aspiring candidates and voters are expected to begin preparations for what is likely to be another closely watched contest.
The announcement also signals the start of a busy period for the electoral commission as it rolls out activities aimed at preparing the country for the 2027 General Election
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